Cricket: A metaphor for life

The game of cricket is nothing short of a religion for people in India. This passion can be literally seen and experienced when all roads turn empty, and everyone is glued to their television sets or radio transistors during an important match. It’s a phenomenon that unites people of all ages and backgrounds, breaking barriers with the sheer joy of the sport. But have we ever paused to think about the striking similarities between cricket and real life? Maybe not! For many of us, life doesn’t seem as thrilling or as exciting as a nail-biting game of cricket, does it? Well, let’s dive deeper. In cricket, every spectator, whether at the stadium or at home, loves to watch a six or a boundary. Every time these magnificent shots are hit, there’s a huge roar of celebration from the crowd. The beauty of these shots is that they instantly add runs to the scoreboard without requiring the batsman to take the laborious effort of running between the wickets. However, not all players possess the courage or skill to hit a six or boundary consistently. As it takes extraordinary talent, a focused mind, and nerves of steel to pull off such shots. At the same time, we’ve all seen those moments when an extraordinary player gets out by playing a silly shot, breaking a million hearts. This is the unpredictability of the game, and life mirrors this unpredictability perfectly.

Now let’s compare this with our real lives. We usually encounter two types of people: those who are perpetually on the back foot, nervous about what life throws at them, and those who are always on the front foot, boldly ready to face whatever comes their way. Of these, the former often lead lives filled with worry and hesitation. The constant fear of the unknown saps their willpower, leaving them unable to take bold steps. They miss the opportunity to take a high jump over their problems and instead keep hitting against them, getting hurt and losing heart. In doing so, they fail to realise that life rewards the courageous. Like players who stay defensive, their approach becomes overly cautious, their strokes shaky. Every opportunity that comes their way feels like a potential threat, much like a bowler’s clever trick to bowl them out. And hence they end up merely surviving on singles and doubles, never realising their full potential or achieving the joy of a boundary.

On the other hand, there are individuals who approach life like confident batsmen eyeing the boundary. With greater self-belief and a bold mindset, they discover their ability to sweep the ball across the ropes. Such individuals are not afraid to take risks, knowing that big rewards often lie on the other side of uncertainty. Their belief in themselves becomes the game-changer. But how does one build this mindset? First, it begins with the realisation that life is indeed a game—a thrilling, unpredictable match that requires perpetual enthusiasm to play well. Just as a batsman needs to focus on the ball and not on the crowd or the scoreboard, we need to focus on our goals rather than the hurdles in our path. With this shift in perspective, hurdles turn into mere side scenes, and the journey becomes more exciting. Self-belief is like a well-timed stroke that sends the ball flying beyond the boundary. It enables us to bounce back stronger after every setback. When we start seeing challenges as opportunities rather than threats, we transform into players capable of hitting sixes, even off the toughest balls life bowls at us. However, just as in cricket, timing and strategy are crucial. While bold strokes can bring immense rewards, careless shots can lead to downfall. So, the key lies in maintaining a balanced approach i.e. staying bold without losing focus and being courageous but not reckless. So, let’s take inspiration from cricket and resolve to live life with greater enthusiasm and courage. Let’s aim for boundaries and sixes, surprising ourselves with our potential and proving our mettle. At the same time, let’s learn from our mistakes, refine our strategies, and avoid getting out to silly shots. After all, every great player knows the value of patience and resilience. Remember, life is not just about surviving—it’s about thriving. It’s about making every ball count, whether it’s a fast-paced bouncer or a slow delivery meant to deceive. So, step out onto the pitch of life with confidence, keep your eyes on the ball, and swing your bat with all you might. You might just discover that the greatest innings of your life is yet to come.

(The writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)