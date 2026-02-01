Economic survey flags alarming rise in obesity across India

Obesity is emerging as one of India’s most serious public health challenges, with its prevalence rising at an alarming pace across age groups and geographies, the Economic Survey for 2025-26 warned on Thursday. Tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Survey highlighted unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as key drivers behind the troubling trend.

According to the Survey, obesity is no longer confined to urban centres or specific demographics but is increasingly affecting both urban and rural populations. “It is affecting people across all age groups and increasing the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension,” the report noted, underlining the long-term implications for public health and healthcare systems.

Citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-21, the Economic Survey revealed that nearly one in four Indian adults is either overweight or obese. About 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men fall into this category. Among women aged 15 to 49 years, 6.4 per cent are classified as obese, while 4.0 per cent of men in the same age bracket are obese. The Survey also raised concerns about childhood obesity, pointing out that the prevalence of excess weight among children under five has increased from 2.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 3.4 per cent in 2019-21.

The situation appears even more worrying when future projections are considered. As per estimates cited in the Survey, more than 3.3 crore children in India were obese in 2020, a number projected to rise sharply to 8.3 crore by 2035 if current trends continue.

This rapid increase in childhood obesity is expected to significantly elevate the burden of NCDs in the coming decades. A major contributor to this trend, the Survey observed, is the explosive growth of the ultra-processed food market in India. These foods are increasingly replacing traditional dietary patterns, leading to poorer diet quality and a higher risk of chronic diseases. “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for UPF sales,” the Survey said, noting that sales grew by over 150 per cent between 2009 and 2023. The report highlighted that retail sales of ultra-processed foods surged from $0.9 billion in 2006 to nearly $38 billion in 2019 — a staggering 40-fold increase. Significantly, this period also coincides with a near doubling of obesity levels among both men and women in the country. The Survey pointed out that this trend mirrors global patterns, where rising obesity has closely followed shifts towards processed and convenience-based diets.

Beyond health implications, the Economic Survey warned of the substantial economic costs associated with rising obesity. “The increasing use of UPFs imposes a significant economic burden through higher healthcare expenditure, reduced productivity, and long-term fiscal strain,” it stated.

At the same time, the Survey acknowledged the government’s efforts to tackle the issue through a range of comprehensive, multi-pronged initiatives. These include programmes such as POSHAN Abhiyaan and Poshan 2.0, the Fit India Movement, Khelo India, Eat Right India, the nationwide awareness campaign ‘Aaj Se Thoda Kam’, Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AAMs), the School Health Programme, and the promotion of yoga.

Together, these initiatives aim to encourage healthier diets, increased physical activity, food safety, and sustainable lifestyle changes. The Survey emphasised that such a holistic approach is critical to curbing obesity and advancing the broader goal of building a healthier, stronger, and obesity-free India.