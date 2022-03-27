Finest Auction of India's Film Poster Heritage

Online Auction House deRivaz & Ives announced what is heralded to be the greatest collection of first release original Indian Film Posters to be offered for public sale on 8-9 April 2022 on its auction website.

Exactly 20 years after the landmark Osian's Auction - Historical Mela: The ABC Series – which introduced and started building a credible financial market and respectability for Indian film publicity material and memorabilia, this deRivaz & Ives auction though smaller in ambition, offers the finest collection of rare first release original film posters from India's vast cinematic history, including many designs which are still not available on the global internet.

"Unless the Indian film fraternity takes a greater responsibility for preserving and galvanizing interest in our paper-based cinematic heritage little will change.

In the past Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, and a few others have purchased in Osian's auctions, but a much larger and collected interest is required for an irreversible change. We hope deRivaz & Ives can take this fragile art form to the next financial level." stated Ambassador (Retd.) Niranjan Desai, Chief Spokesperson – deRivaz & Ives.