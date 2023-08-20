Honouring The writers: The Mighty Pens Awards

Awards are not mere mementoes of wood and iron. They have more profound symbolic significance and are a great source of motivation for individuals striving to achieve their higher goals. One such prestigious award is “The Mighty Pens Awards” by Writers Voice, one of the leading literary organisations in India. This year it was the fifth annual award which found the best fifteen eminent individuals from different categories. Talking to Vishal Kumar, the Director of The Writers Voice Group, it was revealed that the idea behind this Annual Award is to bring forth those individuals who have been rendering their contributions to literature, Art, Culture, Music, Media, holistic health and mental well-being with their best of the abilities. Secretary Mighty Pens Awards, Rupali Kumar informed the media persons that they had received more than 500 nominations in various categories such as Fiction, Non- Fiction, Poetry ( General), Micro Poetry, Art, Culture, Book that Matters, Sublime Literary Wit, Literary Criticism, The Best Energy Therapist, Refined Language and Diction, Social Crusader, Super Stylistics Award and so on.



The organisers informed a few Awardees that Alokparna Das made it in the non-fiction category. Jayanthi Sankar (fiction), Arbind Kumar Chaudhary ( culture), Karen Claire( Sublime Literary Wit), Shruti Sachdeva ( Best Energy Therapist), Srikar Chitta( Best Child Author), Nigama RV ( Super Stylistics), Vandana Kumar( poetry), Kanwar Dinesh Singh (Micro Poetry/ Ghazal) Sayani Mukherjee(Diction) Pradipita Mukherjee, ( literary criticism) Eshwarmurthy Pillai ( Social Crusader), Balesh Jindal ( Book That matters) Tarab Khan( Art), Meera Bhansali ( Best Anchor) Ravi Prakash Tiwari( Innovation in Literature).

Speaking to Media persons, one of the awardees, Shruti Savhdeva, shared that it is one of those awards which constantly reminds her that she has a greater responsibility towards society. She also thanked the organisers for recognising her work and bringing it to the international platform. Ravi Prakash Tiwari, one of the other winners, who has been awarded Innovation in Literature, also expressed his inner contentment on receiving this prestigious honour. The process of sending E- the organisers have initiated certificates and mementoes. Authors Paradise Literary Consultancy, the team responsible for all social media promotion, successfully rendered their unstinting support to make this mega Award event possible. The final slogan that motivates the organisers is that quality work should not remain confined to closed corridors only. The chief organising body also congratulated all the awardees on their social media platforms, and special gratitude was conveyed to Jayanthi Sankar, a Singapore-based author who happened to obtain The Mighty Pens Awards in the Fiction category.