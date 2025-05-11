India’s radiology sector booms with AI and remote monitoring advancements

India is witnessing a sharp surge in the adoption of diagnostic radiology devices, with cutting-edge technologies like AI and remote monitoring reshaping the landscape of medical imaging, according to a recent report by tech-enabled market intelligence firm 1Lattice.

The report highlights that the country has registered over 1.48 lakh radiology devices, with Maharashtra (20,590), Tamil Nadu (15,267), and Uttar Pradesh (12,236) leading in equipment deployment. This surge reflects India’s growing focus on digitisation and modernisation of healthcare services, even extending to semi-urban and rural regions.

“Radiology is evolving from being a hospital-based specialty to a cornerstone of primary and preventive care,” said Sanjay Sachdeva, Director of Healthcare and Lifesciences at 1Lattice. “The convergence of AI, portability, and remote monitoring is unlocking access, improving accuracy, and reshaping the delivery of diagnostics across India’s healthcare system,” he added. AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) tools are now playing a pivotal role in enhancing diagnostic efficiency. These tools enable real-time health tracking and reduce the dependency on in-person visits, improving patient convenience and expanding healthcare reach.

India’s radiology equipment market is set to grow robustly, projected to increase from $7.1 billion in FY2025 to $13.5 billion by FY2030 — a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent. This outpaces the global radiology market, which is expected to grow from $34 billion in 2025 to $43 billion by 2030 at a 5 per cent CAGR.

Key growth drivers include advancements in digital radiography and ultrasound, rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions, and government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

However, challenges remain. High costs of advanced equipment, disparities in access between urban and rural regions, and concerns over radiation exposure continue to pose hurdles. Despite these, radiology is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s tech-driven, decentralised healthcare future, delivering timely and accurate diagnoses across the population.