Kim Kardashian injures foot amid son’s birthday fete reveals on insta

Reality TV icon Kim Kardashian has suffered a significant injury, leaving her in a medical boot and requiring crutches. The 44-year-old shared the news with her fans on social media, posting a photo of her foot encased in a black medical boot. Alongside the image, she wrote, “F**. Broken my foot for the holidays.”

While Kim did not disclose the details of how the injury occurred, the mishap comes amidst celebrations for her son Saint’s ninth birthday. Kim, who shares Saint with her ex-husband Kanye West, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for her son.

“My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos, and most of our pics are snuggling, cuddling moments. I always want to believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever! So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you,” she wrote.

The injury seems to have dampened the festive spirit, but Kim’s focus on celebrating her son’s milestone remains evident.

Interestingly, this news follows another wave of social media controversy surrounding Kim. Just days before her injury, the star posted a series of photos on Instagram showcasing herself in a skintight white outfit paired with red fishnet stockings and high heels. While the photos initially garnered praise, sharp-eyed followers accused Kim of photoshopping her pictures.

In the post, Kim posed in front of a full-length mirror, turning her back to the camera. Fans noticed discrepancies in her reflection, with one user sharing a screen grab on Reddit. “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall. Oops! She forgot to photoshop the mirror. Reality photobombed her photoshop ph**kery,” they commented.

The discussion quickly gained traction, with users alleging that her reflection showed a different appearance from her posed figure. “The mirror doesn’t lie,” remarked another user, sparking heated debates in the comment section.

The backlash highlights the ongoing scrutiny that celebrities like Kim face on social media. While her injury and Saint’s birthday celebration dominated headlines, the controversy serves as a reminder of the intense public attention surrounding her every move. Despite these challenges, Kim remains active in sharing her personal and professional life with her massive fanbase. Whether it’s navigating an injury, celebrating family moments, or addressing online criticism, the star continues to stay in the spotlight.