Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival

The grand music festival organised in the memory of Prof. V. Lakshminarayana, father, mentor and guru of legendary violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam will be held at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi on January 4 and in Hyderabad at Shilpakalavedika on January 6 The festival is presently in its 29th year and has showcased innumerable international artists from India and abroad.

LGMF aims to promote, preserve and nurture Indian music through global collaborations and specific initiatives that inspire the future generations to gain knowledge, embrace and take pride in Indian classical music. Prof. Lakshminarayana strongly believed that a person who wasn't involved in some form of culture was never truly complete.

The current edition of LGMF will have a 'Tribute to Mahatma' by Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamuri featuring Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León