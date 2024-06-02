Bengal: BJP approaches ECI seeking re-election in two constituencies

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP on Sunday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking re-election for certain booths in two Lok Sabha constituencies which went to polls in the seventh phase on June 1.



Sources said that the state unit of BJP has sought re-election in 412 booths out of which 400 are in Diamond Harbour constituency and 12 are in Mathurapur constituency both in South 24 Parganas district.

The BJP has claimed that in these 412 booths there were massive “election malpractices” including false voting, some instances of which had been recorded in the CCTV cameras.

Leader of the Opposition said that such a trend of “election malpractices” was previously evident in states like Bihar and Haryana, which Trinamool Congress has now adopted.

“Almost all of our candidates were targeted on Saturday. A section of the senior officials of the state police deliberately kept the Central Armed Police Force inactive, especially at Diamond Harbour. Several individuals including one media person were injured in the attack by the ruling party activists,” the LoP said.