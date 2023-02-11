Mandu: A rich trove of art and culture

Mandu is not a regular part of travel itineraries to Madhya Pradesh. Travellers to this heart of incredible India as the state is often called prefer to spend their time in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and the heritage site of Bhimbetka; wildlife sanctuaries like Kanha, Panna, Pench and Bandhavgarh; and temple-towns like Khajuraho, Ujjain, Omkareshwar and so on. The town of Mandu aka Mandavgad, however, has so much to offer. Given its many historic monuments and the opportunities for paragliding, hot-air ballooning over the plateau, you can spend at least five to six days fun-filled days here.



For those interested in the art and culture of the region, the Mandu Festival organised every year in January in the town by the Madhya Pradesh government sees a plethora of events celebrating these traditions. This year, there were Kathak presentations, tribal dances of the state, painting sessions of all kinds, and music performances by the likes of Mame Khan and the Tarkash band.

Of course, however, the visits to all the interesting sights and scenes of the town are mandatory. So, make time for these before you go exploring the art and crafts. Also called Shadiabad and City of Joy, the town of Mandu has many historic monuments. Of these, you must check out the Jami Masjid whose red-sandstone architecture was inspired by the Istanbul mosque. Hoshang Shah's Tomb, a marble structure (said to be India's first marble edifice), is believed to be the inspiration for the iconic Taj Mahal and you will believe that when you have seen it. Well, we did. A must-visit is the imposing Jahaz Mahal which looks like a ship about to set sail and the twin lakes there. You must make time for the amazing and rather unique Hindola Mahal or Swing Palace which has sloping walls and no foundation (underground that is)! Roopmati's Pavilion, Baz Bahadur's Palace and Rewa Kund are other interesting landmark structures in and around Mandu. We watched and were impressed by the well-designed light and sound show which brought alive the history of these and other famous personalities from this region. Hathi Mahal and Ashrafi Mahal may not be completely intact but are still worth visiting as are the Bagh Caves. The Neelkanth temple and the Neelkanth Palace nearby are other attractions of Mandu.

Mandu is perfect for sports like paragliding, hot-air ballooning, parasailing, horseriding, etc., because the Narmada Valley, rocky outcrops and Vindhya mountains all make this possible. Luckily for us, perfect weather conditions ensured a smooth and breezy ride in a hot-air balloon over Mandu, just as it had two years ago. The balloon soared giving us glimpses of the terrain below punctuated with wheat fields, baobab trees, wild tulsi plants, small cotton plantations and a host of rural settlements where the children waved to us while the older among even took pictures of our balloons.

The weaving town of Maheshwar is just an hour and a half from Mandu. Here, one finds a heritage of handlooms going back several centuries. The Maheshwari sarees have a unique weave and are known for their elegant appearance and bright hues. The weavers have expanded the product range to include salwar-kameezes and stoles and the latter are widely popular especially among foreign tourists. This city is also known for its association with Ahilya Bai Holkar and the well-known fortress and temples.

Mandu, and for that matter, across Madhya Pradesh, you will see beautiful specimens of Gond Art. These paintings in vibrant hues are evocative of nature and rural life and are widely sold. Dokra art (aka Dhokra art) is another pride of the state and the painstakingly crafted metal figurines now find pride of place in homes and official establishments across India and are showcased in several exhibitions and museums around the world too. Bead jewellery, colourful durries, expensive Thewa jewellery and very affordable Batto Bai dolls are other souveneirs you can take home. The Nandna block-print products are beautifully patterned and involve a laborious process and are not as widely available as some other artwork from the state. Bagh printing and batik painting, bamboo basketry and Pithora paintings, Bhedaghat's marble work and Ujjain's paper-maiche creations, and so much more...the state has a rich tapestry of arts and crafts to shop for or just admire. All these are available in showrooms and small stores either in Mandu or the nearby town of Indore.

So, next time you think of Madhya Pradesh, think beyond the well-known destinations and head for Mandu.