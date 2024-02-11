Live
NYC Off-Broadway Week
NYC off-broadway week presented by mastercard® returns this winter offering 2-for-1 tickets
New York City Tourism + Conventions, New York City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau announced the return of NYC Off-Broadway Week SM, presented by Mastercard®, with 2-for-1 ticket sales to 31 Off-Broadway shows. The biannual program, which features over a dozen new shows, runs from February 12 to March 3, 2024.
“This season’s Off-Broadway Week features 17 new productions, showcasing some of the City’s most innovative theaters at an incredible value,” said New York City Tourism + Conventions President and CEO Fred Dixon. “The Off-Broadway League has been our program partner for 16 years running; their support allows us to deliver a rich experience for audiences and has created opportunities for hundreds of productions over those years.”
Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2024 include:
• A Perfect Peace
• All The Devils Are Here
• The Apiary
• Blue Man Group
• Brooklyn Laundry
• Cinderella The Musical
• Dead Outlaw
• Drunk Shakespeare
• Eva Luna
• Five The Parody Musical
• Friel Project - Aristocrats
• Friends! The Musical Parody
• Gazillion Bubble Show
• Hotel Happy
• Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour
• Jonah
• La Breve Y Maravillosa Vida De Oscar Wao
• The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers
• Make Me Gorgeous
• Munich Medea: HAPPY FAMILY
• Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright
• Nina Conti: The Dating Show
• The Office! A Musical Parody
• Perfect Crime
• Pericles
• Play That Goes Wrong
• Radojka
• Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing
• Tennessee Williams’s The Night Of The Iguana
• Titanique
• White Rose: The Musical
“We are proud to have over 30 Off-Broadway productions take part in this year’s NYC Off-Broadway Week program,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League. “For over a decade, this biannual program has allowed our productions to continue to showcase the intimate setting and diversity that is inherent to the Off-Broadway community, captivating both New Yorkers and visitors alike.”
Participating in Off-Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Magic, Musical, Play), Audience (Adults Only, Family–All Ages, Not for Younger Children (5+), Teens and Adults), Borough and Neighborhood at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.
The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with New York City Tourism + Conventions as a sponsor of NYC Off-Broadway Week.
Tickets available at nyctourism.com/offbroadwayweek.