Preparing for life, death, and the journey beyond

We start new journeys seeking unique experiences, knowledge, or wealth. We carefully choose our destination, weighing the pros and cons to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey. We plan our travel carefully, packing our bags and preparing our minds for the adventure ahead. Yet, amidst the excitement of our earthly travels, we often overlook the most significant journey of all—the journey beyond life itself.

Death, though inevitable, is often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of life. We become so absorbed in our daily routines that we forget about the ultimate journey that awaits us. We fail to prepare for our final journey and what lies beyond death.

Preparing for death is about acknowledging the reality of our mortality and ensuring a peaceful transition when the time comes. Just as we gather resources and plan for our travels, we can prepare for death by reflecting on our lives, making peace with ourselves and others, and ensuring our matters are in order.

Death- A Journey Beyond

While death is not a choice, it represents the final destination for all living creatures, symbolising the cyclical nature of existence. Thus, despite being inevitable, it remains uncertain, its exact timing eluding us.

The Preparation for our Final Journey

Death is not an end but a transition, a passage from one state of consciousness to another. When we pass away, we’re unaware of what lies ahead. It’s relatively simple to prepare for circumstances we know will occur. However, getting ready for the unknown is complex. It requires us to develop a special mindset and an unshakeable shift in perspective.

Consider the analogy of two people who meet, get to know each other, and eventually fall in love. Their love grows from understanding each other, living together, and forming a mutual bond. Yet, this is different from a mother’s love. A pregnant woman, despite not having seen her child or knowing their appearance or personality, nurtures and carries the baby for nine months. She starts envisioning their life, dreaming about their future, and making preparations. This concept extends to our journey through life. We cherish and plan for our physical existence, as we know our journey and are connected to it; however, we must also recognise the importance of the journey beyond - the true journey of our souls. We must develop a mindset that values this spiritual journey and be committed to it with the same dedication as our physical endeavours.

Preparing for the Inevitable

1. Carrying the Intangible: Our Accumulations Beyond Death

It’s often said that we can’t take anything when we die, but this isn’t entirely true. While physical possessions remain behind, we carry intangible things like blessings, energy, and knowledge. Imagine a busy road on a hot day: some people drive luxurious cars, some drive low-priced cars and some ride bicycles. This suggests that people can only drive what they have earned. What accompanies us beyond death are the qualities we’ve earned in life, whether wisdom, goodness, truth, or deceit. No matter how insignificant, these qualities stay with us. It’s essential to grasp this concept and shape our lives accordingly. We must be mindful of what we accumulate, as it will inevitably accompany us.

The journey after death reflects the life we’ve lived, so planning for it is within our control. We can focus on gathering blessings, nurturing positive energy, surrounding ourselves with a supportive community, and living in harmony with all life forms. Developing a powerful mindset, acquiring knowledge, and positively generating wealth are crucial aspects of this preparation.

2. The Power of Good Deeds

Good deeds yield positive outcomes, while evil deeds bring negative consequences. Despite our best efforts, we inevitably accumulate negative actions, consciously or unconsciously. Therefore, it’s important to reinforce the importance of good deeds in our minds. Setting aside time each day for acts of kindness strengthens our resolve to navigate our journey ahead despite the constraints of physical reality.

3. Wisely Planning for Our Last Journey

By readying ourselves for the end and ensuring all materials is in place, we can approach life’s conclusion with a sense of fulfilment rather than a feeling of incompleteness. This proactive approach allows us to live more contentedly and meaningfully.

Preparing for the final journey of the human being is a multifaceted endeavour that encompasses spiritual, emotional, and practical considerations. By cultivating a mindset of mindfulness and awareness, acknowledging the impermanence of our physical existence, and making practical preparations for our passing, we can approach death with grace and dignity, free from fear and uncertainty. In embracing the inevitability of death, we can live more fully in the present moment, cherishing each day as a precious gift and preparing ourselves for the journey ahead.