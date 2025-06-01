RISHABHDEV: The founder of civilisation

Every civilisation is defined by the values it upholds—guiding how people live, create, and prosper. The first Tirthankar, Rishabhdev, who appeared during the Mature Bronze Age approximately 5,000 years ago, is revered as the Founder of Civilisation. His teachings laid the foundation for a flourishing society and also shaped spiritual paths.

Recognising the need for a structured society, Rishabhdev introduced essential professions and social constructs to guide humanity from a life of instinct to one of conscious organisation—from mere survival to a productive, creative, protected, progressive, and peaceful society. He laid the groundwork for both social and personal values and introduced the concept of the family to ensure the protection and upbringing of offspring.

He established six foundational elements of society:

Asi: The crafting of tools and weapons, which brought strength and order.

Masi: The use of ink, enabling language, record-keeping, and the sharing of memory.

Kasi: Agriculture and animal husbandry, which allowed humans to settle, farm, and live in harmony with nature.

Vanijya: Trade and commerce, which encouraged the exchange of surplus goods and fostered prosperity.

Shilp: Skilled professions that nurtured creativity—through craft, architecture, and the arts.

Vidya: Knowledge, which opened paths to inquiry in subjects such as mathematics, medicine, and cosmology.

Rishabhdev’s eldest son, Bharat, succeeded him as a ruler and became the first Chakravarti (universal monarch) of the Indian subcontinent. The nation was named Bharatvarsh in his honor. His daughters, Brahmi and Sundari, were equally accomplished. Brahmi is associated with the origin of the Brahmi script—the Mother of All Scripts—which laid the foundation for many Indian scripts, including Devanagari. Sundari, on the other hand, exemplified intellectual depth in mathematics. Their presence in this narrative reminds us that knowledge thrives when nurtured and passed on with intention and care.

Today, this extraordinary legacy is brought to life at Abhay Prabhavana, near Pune—a place envisioned for timeless ideas. Conceived by Shri Abhay Firodia and built by the Amar Prerana Trust, this expansive knowledge center reimagines what a modern high-tech museum can offer. It doesn’t merely catalogue artifacts—it explains and preserves values as heritage.

At the heart of the Outdoor Heritage Walk stands a 43-foot sculpture of Rishabhdev, styled in refined Art Deco. It is the soul of the experience. The moment you step into the space, you feel a shift—as if entering the presence of something both ancient in origin and contemporary in relevance. Surrounding this sculpture, a series of intricate murals illustrate the values Rishabhdev taught, his transformative role in the formation of a civilised society, his journey from ruler to renunciate, and most importantly—the ideals that shaped an entire continent.

Storytelling here extends beyond the galleries. Just outside, the Heritage Trail takes you through reimagined sites of spiritual and architectural significance. Among these is a representation of Dholavira, one of the oldest settlements of the Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation. Many scholars and practitioners regard it as a symbol of ethical living, sustainable design, and civic thought—principles introduced by Rishabhdev to early human society. At Abhay Prabhavana, these seminal connections come alive through immersive recreations that inspire both curiosity and reverence.

Nearby stands the Manstambh, a 30-meter (100-foot) tower that draws your eyes skyward. Carved from exquisite Jaisalmer stone with incredible craftsmanship, this monument represents layered symbolism—each level depicting a stage in inner evolution. It serves not only as a visual marvel but also as a meditative pause, gently nudging visitors to transcend ego and see the world with clarity and humility.

Everything at Abhay Prabhavana resonates with the concept of living wisdom. It is more than a museum; it is a museum of ideas—a space that doesn’t merely store memory but stirs reflection. A place where Jain ideals like compassion, self-restraint, coexistence, and inquiry are not only remembered but deeply experienced. In the spirit of International Museum Day, as the world honours institutions that preserve culture, Abhay Prabhavana and the teachings of Rishabhdev stand apart. They don’t present history as something distant. Instead, they invite you to walk with it, question it, and let it reshape the way you think.