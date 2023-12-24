RUGS AS ART

Selecting the perfect rug for your home is more than just a functional decision; it's a creative expression that can transform your living space into a work of art. Let's delve into the artistry of choosing and placing carpets to elevate your interior.

Choosing the canvas: A harmonious blend of style and function

When embarking on the journey of rug selection, consider it as choosing the canvas for your room's masterpiece. Begin by observing the overall aesthetic – is your space leaning towards modern chic, traditional charm, or an eclectic fusion? This initial understanding sets the stage for selecting a rug that seamlessly weaves into the existing decor, creating a harmonious visual symphony.

Colours as brushstrokes: Adding depth and warmth



Imagine your room as a painting, and the rug as the stroke of colour that ties everything together. The colour scheme of your rug should complement and enhance the room's palette, introducing depth and warmth. If you crave an energetic atmosphere, opt for vibrant, patterned rugs. Alternatively, solid-coloured, or neutral rugs can bring a sophisticated and calming effect, acting as a subtle backdrop to the room's narrative.

Size as proportion: Ensuring a balanced composition

The size of your rug can play a pivotal role in achieving a balanced composition within a room. A rug that's too small can leave the room feeling quite disjointed and unappealing. Conversely, a rug that's too large may overpower the space. In the living room, ensure the rug accommodates the seating area, allowing the front legs of sofas and chairs to rest comfortably. In the dining room, let the rug extend beyond the table, welcoming chairs even when pulled out.

Material as texture: Crafting a luxurious feel

The material of the rug is akin to the texture an artist chooses for their work. Wool rugs, with their luxurious feel, become reliable protagonists in high-traffic areas, blending durability with comfort. Silk rugs, embodying opulence, take center stage in low-traffic zones, adding a touch of extravagance. Natural fibres like jute and sisal introduce an earthy, relaxed vibe, ideal for cocoon-like comfort.

Patterns and designs: Crafting the visual narrative



Consider the existing patterns in your room as the narrative, and the rug as a pivotal character that complements without overshadowing. If your room already boasts bold patterns, opt for a rug with a more understated design to maintain visual equilibrium. Conversely, in rooms with a neutral palette, a boldly patterned rug can become the protagonist, injecting vitality, and interest into the space.

Layering for depth: Adding a dimension of creativity



For those seeking an extra layer of creativity, consider the art of layering rugs. It's like adding depth to a painting, introducing new dimensions to your space. Experiment with different textures and patterns by placing a smaller rug atop a larger one. This technique, particularly effective in living rooms or bedrooms, adds layers of interest and comfort.

Lifestyle-focused carpet material choices



Consider your lifestyle when selecting carpet materials. Linen, although beautiful, may not be the most practical choice for households with pets or kids due to its tendency to wrinkle and stain easily. Viscose, offering a luxurious feel, might not be the best option for easy spot cleaning. Bamboo is gaining popularity due to its affordability and durability as a plant-based fibre, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between price and quality. While wool is slightly more expensive, it remains a favourite for its softness, durability, and natural stain resistance thanks to lanolin—making it fantastic for homes with high traffic or where spills are common.

Consider pile height as well. High pile carpets provide a plush, luxurious feel but might trap more dirt and be harder to clean. On the other hand, low pile carpets are easier to maintain and clean but may lack the plush comfort of higher options. In conclusion, rugs are more than floor coverings – they're the artistic strokes that can elevate your interior to a gallery-worthy masterpiece. By selecting a rug that harmonizes with your room's style, size, and material needs, and strategically placing it to enhance the overall aesthetic, you're curating an environment that speaks volumes about your taste and transforms your living space into an artful expression of individuality.

(The author is a Design & Innovation Lab Head, Bonito Designs)

