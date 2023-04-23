Something is missing

Life can be a smooth sailing where everything seems to be going as planned. Many people can even experience a bounty of blessings be it in their professional lives, their wealth or relationships. When you receive more than you could ever wish for then life will seem like paradise. And this ecstatic state of blissfulness could last for a few weeks, months or even years. But there may come a point in time when you are sitting all alone by yourself or when you are in your bed alone at night. And during these times a sense of something being missing in your life may wash over you. And it is this same sense of feeling unfulfilled that is present in all of mankind. This is the reason why even in the field of science there is absolutely no room for rest. Instead there is a constant movement towards research, exploration and uncovering things that are unknown.

There seems to be no desire to end this quest for discovery. Now you may wonder how do we attain that which is missing or how do we even begin to find out what is it that is missing in our lives?

The answer to this question lies in undertaking the wonderful spiritual journey. It is important to immerse yourself in this experience of seeking for the missing part of your life. A good example is if someone is hungry, anything other than food will refuse to calm their pangs of hunger. You cannot fill the stomach of a person with stories or conversation or anything other than food. And in the same way the emptiness or the sense of dissatisfaction in life can only be filled by the cup of spirituality. Spirituality is that food for the soul. The contentment that you seek in order to feel whole is what spirituality will provide.

Now the question may arise if what you are doing is right. And the answer for that lies in the way that you feel. If you feel fulfilled by your practices then what you are doing is right for you. There will be many ups and downs in your journey of spirituality and a lot of lessons that you will learn in the process. And this will be a source of soul nourishment and replenishment for you. The Himalayas are not just famous because of its beauty but because these regions contain special food for the soul. The powerful energy that is present in the mountains brings positivity and contentment to the spiritual seeker. Anybody who has travelled to the Himalayas and experienced its energy will affirm to the sense of satisfaction that they felt while being there. Just like a mother who is responsible for the well being of her child, we are all responsible for the well being of the spirit. It is our duty and soul purpose to find that missing piece of the puzzle that will fill our cup of contentment in this life.