Special recipes for your New Year Eve
The New Year eve is just few hours away and we want to spread the joy of festivities with, Chef Aji Joseph, Head - Culinary Development, FreshToHome has curated some delicious, easy to prepare recipes.
Coconut Crumbed Prawn
Ingredients (with quantity):
l Paprika powder - 1 tbsp
l Mustard powder - 1 tsp
l Garlic chop - half tsp
l Water - 1 tbsp
l Refined oil - 1 tbsp
l Maida / flour - 2 tsp
l Egg - 1 egg
l Lemon juice - 1 tsp
l Salt - a pinch
l Prawn whole cleaned with tail on - 250 gms
l Breadcrumbs - 100 gms
l Desiccated coconut - 50 gms
l Oil for deep frying - 500 ml
Method:
l In a bowl, prepare the marinade by mixing paprika powder, mustard powder, chopped garlic, all-purpose flour, egg, lemon juice, salt, refined oil, and water. Blend the ingredients into a fine paste.
l Deshell and devein the prawns, retaining the tail.
l Add the prepared marinade to the cleaned prawns and mix thoroughly. Be cautious while mixing to avoid the sharp tail ends cutting through the skin.
l In a separate plate, combine breadcrumbs and desiccated coconut.
l Take each prawn, holding it by the tail, and coat it evenly with the breadcrumb-coconut mixture. Ensure that the tail remains free of breadcrumbs.
l Coat all the prawns one by one and set them aside.
l In a saucepan or kadai, heat enough oil for deep frying.
l Once the oil is hot, gently slide each prawn into the hot oil.
l Fry the prawns for a couple of minutes until they turn golden brown.
l Remove the crispy coconut prawns from the oil and place them on absorbent paper to drain excess oil.
l Serve the hot and crispy prawns with tartare sauce or your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream
Ingredients (with quantity)
For Chicken marination
l Chicken fillet or supreme - 200 gms
l Salt - to taste
l White pepper powder - 1 pinch
l Flour - 1 tbsp
l Olive oil - 3 tbsp
l For sauce
l Butter - 20 gms
l Garlic slice - 5 cloves
l Celery slices - 1 stick
l Onion slice - half onion
l Sundried tomato slices - 10 gms
l Flour - 1 tbsp
l Water - 100 ml
l Cream - 250 ml
l White pepper powder - 2 pinch
l Salt to taste
l Cheddar cheese - 50 gms
l Parsley (chop) - 1 tbsp
Method
l Take 200 gms of chicken fillet or supreme and marinate it with the required ingredients. Set it aside.
l Heat a non-stick fry pan and add butter.
l Add garlic slices to the pan and sauté until they turn slightly brown.
l Add the sliced onion and celery to the pan and sauté until the onions become translucent.
l Place the marinated chicken on the pan and grill it on both sides.
l While the chicken is grilling, cut the sundried tomato into smaller pieces and add them to the chicken.
l Add water to the pan and mix well. Allow it to come to a boil.
l Once boiling, add cream and white pepper powder while stirring continuously.
l Allow the chicken to cook in the creamy sauce until the sauce turns thick and evenly coats the chicken.
l Add cheddar cheese and parsley, and stir until the cheese melts.
l Let the sauce thicken, and then transfer the creamy garlic chicken to a plate.
l Serve the dish with potato mash and sautéed vegetables.