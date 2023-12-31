Special recipes for your New Year Eve

The New Year eve is just few hours away and we want to spread the joy of festivities with, Chef Aji Joseph, Head - Culinary Development, FreshToHome has curated some delicious, easy to prepare recipes.

Coconut Crumbed Prawn



Ingredients (with quantity):

l Paprika powder - 1 tbsp

l Mustard powder - 1 tsp

l Garlic chop - half tsp

l Water - 1 tbsp

l Refined oil - 1 tbsp

l Maida / flour - 2 tsp

l Egg - 1 egg

l Lemon juice - 1 tsp

l Salt - a pinch

l Prawn whole cleaned with tail on - 250 gms

l Breadcrumbs - 100 gms

l Desiccated coconut - 50 gms

l Oil for deep frying - 500 ml

Method:



l In a bowl, prepare the marinade by mixing paprika powder, mustard powder, chopped garlic, all-purpose flour, egg, lemon juice, salt, refined oil, and water. Blend the ingredients into a fine paste.

l Deshell and devein the prawns, retaining the tail.

l Add the prepared marinade to the cleaned prawns and mix thoroughly. Be cautious while mixing to avoid the sharp tail ends cutting through the skin.

l In a separate plate, combine breadcrumbs and desiccated coconut.

l Take each prawn, holding it by the tail, and coat it evenly with the breadcrumb-coconut mixture. Ensure that the tail remains free of breadcrumbs.

l Coat all the prawns one by one and set them aside.

l In a saucepan or kadai, heat enough oil for deep frying.

l Once the oil is hot, gently slide each prawn into the hot oil.

l Fry the prawns for a couple of minutes until they turn golden brown.

l Remove the crispy coconut prawns from the oil and place them on absorbent paper to drain excess oil.

l Serve the hot and crispy prawns with tartare sauce or your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream



Ingredients (with quantity)

For Chicken marination

l Chicken fillet or supreme - 200 gms

l Salt - to taste

l White pepper powder - 1 pinch

l Flour - 1 tbsp

l Olive oil - 3 tbsp

l For sauce

l Butter - 20 gms

l Garlic slice - 5 cloves

l Celery slices - 1 stick

l Onion slice - half onion

l Sundried tomato slices - 10 gms

l Flour - 1 tbsp

l Water - 100 ml

l Cream - 250 ml

l White pepper powder - 2 pinch

l Salt to taste

l Cheddar cheese - 50 gms

l Parsley (chop) - 1 tbsp

Method



l Take 200 gms of chicken fillet or supreme and marinate it with the required ingredients. Set it aside.

l Heat a non-stick fry pan and add butter.

l Add garlic slices to the pan and sauté until they turn slightly brown.

l Add the sliced onion and celery to the pan and sauté until the onions become translucent.

l Place the marinated chicken on the pan and grill it on both sides.

l While the chicken is grilling, cut the sundried tomato into smaller pieces and add them to the chicken.

l Add water to the pan and mix well. Allow it to come to a boil.

l Once boiling, add cream and white pepper powder while stirring continuously.

l Allow the chicken to cook in the creamy sauce until the sauce turns thick and evenly coats the chicken.

l Add cheddar cheese and parsley, and stir until the cheese melts.

l Let the sauce thicken, and then transfer the creamy garlic chicken to a plate.

l Serve the dish with potato mash and sautéed vegetables.