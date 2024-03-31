Steeped in History- San Francisco’s Legendary Hotels

For over a century, San Francisco has been a centre for cultural and economic growth, attracting renowned hoteliers like James C. Flood, founder of Palace Hotel, and Mark Hopkins to establish thriving careers as well as history in the city. Synonymous with luxury, these hotels have welcomed a prestigious guest list, from musicians to politicians, celebrities to royalty. Let us embark on a journey through some of San Francisco’s legendary historical hotels, the captivating stories, and the history of these iconic landmarks.

Inn at the Presidio

Nestled in the heart of the Presidio was the iconic building of Pershing Hall, a former social and administrative hub during the Presidio’s Army era that underwent a historic restoration and transformed into the Inn at the Presidio. Recognised as a National Historic Landmark in 1994, today, the hotel offers guests modern comforts like complimentary WiFi, complimentary breakfast served in its renovated “mess hall,” and a cosy communal living room with a fireplace among other things.

The Palace Hotel

Discover downtown San Francisco from the Palace Hotel, steps away from Union Square, the Financial District, Westfield Shopping Centre, and the Embarcadero. The Palace has remained a renowned landmark in San Francisco since 1875 earning widespread popularity for its over-the-top luxury. Its central location, opulent aesthetic, and inspiring cuisine have made it an icon of luxury for well over a century. The hotel endured the 1906 fire and earthquake and was later reconstructed to its present form in 1909. It has 556 expansive suits and rooms along with amenities such as an indoor pool, a fitness centre, and fine dining at the famous Pied Piper and Garden Court restaurants. The Palace Hotel’s bar, is a place for unwinding and socialising complete with delectable cocktails.

The Fairmont Hotel

Nob Hill’s iconic landmark, built by sisters Theresa Fair Oelrichs and Virginia Fair Vanderbilt in honour of their father, Senator James Graham Fair, was initially destroyed by the 1906 earthquake. The hotel was rebuilt opening a year later to host celebrities of that time. The hotel’s Venetian Room drew top entertainers such as James Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Tony Bennett back in the 1940s. This premier property offers panoramic views across the city and bay. The Main Building Balcony Suite offers a private filigreed terrace, elegant parlour, bedroom, and marble bathroom while the signature Golden Gate suite offers views of the famous bridge and Alcatraz. On weekends, the downstairs afternoon tea is a speciality that has remained a Fairmont San Francisco tradition since 1907. Other amenities include a spa, fitness centre, and varied dining options.

Chateau Tivoli

Originally built as a private Victorian residence in 1892, Chateau Tivoli was restored over a century later and has been witness to various chapters of history. It housed The Yiddish Literary and Dramatic Society in 1917 and gradually became pivotal in the 1970s New Age Movement. It is located in San Francisco’s Western Addition and is surrounded by some of the largest and most authentic Victorian architecture in the city. The bed and breakfast still retains its vibrant past featuring a candy-colored exterior that echoes a history seeped in events and rooms and suites that reflect Victorian elegance. Guests enjoy complimentary breakfast and wine and cheese, immersing in a timeless experience at Chateau Tivoli.

Omni San Francisco Hotel

Originally built as the Financial Center Building in 1926, this magnificent hotel has a rich history in the Financial District. Known for its beautiful Chinese granite exterior, it underwent extensive renovations preserving its Renaissance-revival architecture and charm. With 362 elegant rooms, endless amenities, and a renowned steakhouse, it is a much-loved holiday destination. Also conveniently located, the California Street cable car stops right outside its entrance.

InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel

Since the time it was built in 1926, InterContinental Mark Hopkins has been hailed as one of the most architecturally accurate buildings in San Francisco. Interestingly, it was built on top of Mark Hopkins’ former estate. The 19-story marvel blends French Chateau and Spanish Renaissance architecture styles. Its position on Nob Hill and the winged design offers panoramic views of the city. Hosting royalty, presidents, celebrities, and even The Rolling Stones, the hotel offers beautifully designed rooms, a rich art collection, and fine dining at Top of the Mark.

The Phoenix Hotel

A standing witness of the rock and roll history, the iconic Phoenix Hotel, formerly The Caravan Motor Lodge, is a canvas for classic mid-century charm. Built in 1956, the hotel has hosted countless music legends like Neil Young, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain. In 1987, Chip Conley bought the hotel and since added a large parking area for tour buses thus establishing its status among San Francisco’s then ‘in crowd’. Today, the boutique hotel still maintains its cool factor with retro-style rooms decorated with band memorabilia. Summer brings out pool DJ sets, ensuring an unforgettable stay for music fans.