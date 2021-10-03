Tamil politicians stand united on State issues

One difference that is glaring between Tamil Nadu and other southern states is that when it comes to issues pertaining to development of the state like attracting new projects and giving a boost to economy is concerned, the ruling party and the opposition unitedly fight against the centre. It is a different thing at the state level they turn bitter enemies.

The state in the past had witnessed politics with a blend of cinematic touch. In 1989 Jayalalithaa who was the first women opposition leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly was assaulted when she was making her way out of the House surrounded by her party MLAs who had formed a human shield around her.

DMK minister Durai Murugan rushed towards her to hit her and in the melee here saree got torn. It is still not clear whether the minister had deliberately pulled her saree or was it an accidental act.

The next day Jayalalithaa sent her letter of resignation to the Speaker who had not only accepted it immediately but also leaked to the media in violation of the prescribed rules regarding accepting the resignation of an elected member,

When Jayalalithaa became the Chief Minister, it was her turn to take revenge and in a high drama at about 2 am, Karunanidhi was dragged out of his bed from his residence in Chennai. The 78-year-old DMK leader was not even given time to change his clothes.

The telephone lines were cut and the house filled with stiff, unfriendly policemen who were there to carry out Amma's orders; the same policemen who had stood respectfully in attention in front of the grand old man as long as he was the chief minister, roughed him up. Karunanidhi called up Murasoli Maran on his mobile phone.

Maran, who was also a Union minister, happened to be in Chennai that day. Within minutes he reached the spot. The Sun TV crew arrived too and the cameras captured it all. TV audiences across the country watched as one terrified, frail old man screaming 'Aiyo' was dragged down the stairs by policemen and was bundled into the van.

They witnessed the rude exchange of words when Maran asked the police to produce the arrest warrant, and the physical scuffle with the Union minister, a heart patient. The police meted out similar treatment to TR Baalu, another Union minister from the DMK, who arrived on the scene.

Tamil Nadu police stated that they allegedly arrested DMK chief in connection with the Rs 12 crore 'flyover scam'. A video of the incident is still present on internet, and in the video M Karunanidhi was forcefully dragged from his chair and was taken into custody.

But all that is now past. Neither the grand old man Karunanidhi is alive nor

Jayalalithaa. Politics appear to be taking a different turn now with Stalin deciding not to indulge in rhetoric but look forward.