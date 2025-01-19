The hidden danger of late-night social media

In an age where social media and short videos have become integral parts of our daily routine, a new study highlights an alarming consequence that many may not consider: hypertension. The research, conducted by The First Hospital of Hebei Medical University in China, found a direct correlation between prolonged screen time at bedtime—particularly watching short videos—and an increased prevalence of high blood pressure, or essential hypertension, among young and middle-aged individuals.

The study, published in the journal BMC Public Health, analyzed the habits and health data of 4,318 people who self-reported their screen time while also undergoing medical exams between January and September 2023. Researchers specifically focused on screen time spent watching short videos before sleep and its potential to contribute to hypertension.

What they discovered was striking: longer screen times during late-night hours were closely linked to higher rates of high blood pressure. The study’s authors noted that the constant stimulation from scrolling through short videos disrupts normal sleep patterns and heightens stress, both of which can elevate blood pressure levels over time.

“Watching short videos before bedtime was significantly associated with essential hypertension,” the researchers stated in their findings. “This pattern may interfere with healthy sleep habits and lead to sustained increases in blood pressure.”

This study adds to a growing body of research connecting mobile device use to poor health outcomes. Earlier studies have shown that prolonged mobile phone use, including screen time exceeding 30 minutes per day, can contribute to increased blood pressure levels. Furthermore, mobile phones emit low levels of radiofrequency energy, which has been linked to hypertension in certain studies. Hypertension, commonly referred to as high blood pressure, affects a large portion of the global population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.3 billion adults aged 30 to 79 worldwide suffer from high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, and premature death. The condition often goes undiagnosed due to its silent nature, which is why lifestyle changes are crucial in managing risk.

The research team emphasized the importance of regulating screen time, especially at bedtime. They recommend limiting exposure to screens in the evening to mitigate the effects on both sleep and blood pressure. In addition, maintaining a healthy lifestyle—such as controlling body weight, managing blood glucose levels, and reducing salt intake—can help mitigate the risk of developing hypertension.

The findings resonate with growing concerns about the negative impact of excessive screen time, especially among younger demographics who often use their phones late into the night. Sleep experts have long warned that blue light emitted by screens interferes with melatonin production, making it harder for individuals to fall asleep and stay rested. This disruption, coupled with the stress-inducing nature of social media content, can wreak havoc on both physical and mental health.

In conclusion, the study calls for greater awareness around the dangers of late-night screen time. While short videos and social media provide entertainment and connection, they may come at a hidden cost—our health. As the digital age continues to evolve, it’s crucial for individuals to find a balance between staying connected and maintaining their well-being. By cutting down on screen time, particularly before bed, and adopting healthier lifestyle choices, we can reduce the risk of hypertension and other related health conditions.