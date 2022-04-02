Title-Saga of Meaningful Humour

The title 'Lights! Wedding! Ludhiana!' along with the evocative cover, says it all. And the book lives up to what it promises to be. Subtle as well as overt humour peppered with social satire permeates the text. Author Jas Kohli has a unique style which can't be compared to other comedic writers and this is probably the reason why the book has turned into a bestseller in the humour category. In fact, there is a paucity of humour writing in India and such efforts, to tell the meaningful stories with clean comedy, should be encouraged. The book carries the stamp of Rupa Publications with its excellent print quality and impeccable editing.



Introduction to Ludhiana and its residents is through a zany family, the Rahejas. The show-off culture of the city is best viewed through the chief protagonist Kushal, who is an environmentalist and a total misfit in his family and even the city. His pretty wife, Reeti, who is a materialistic girl, counterbalances his austerity. The elders in the house have their peculiarities too and they to get to play an important role in the story.

Although the author gives a thorough introduction to the characters and the cityscapes before putting the twist in the tale, there is never a dull moment, with all the witticisms and one-liners, some of whom are epic. The inciting incident happens because of the naughtiness of Lakshya, their son and threatens to cause a schism between the couple. However, even when describing serious scenes, the author is skillfully able to provide deft humorous touches. Reeti, who has been preparing for the evening's marriage party of a well-off family for months, doesn't want to skip it although her own marriage is on the rocks. Soon, the scenes start resembling a situational comedy. Then the setting shifts to a big fat Punjabi Wedding.

The atmosphere of the most wished for social event in the city has been described vividly especially in the form of various characters which come alive through realistic dialogues. The author has not shied away from questioning the unnecessary expense incurred at such extravaganzas though he has done it in a subtle way. More action follows- most of it directed by the free-flowing alcohol. Kushal has to move out of the venue for some time to escape the invectives of his friends and family. The end is as dramatic as the rest of the book and leaves one wanting for more from Jas Kohli.

On a serious note, there is a lot of substance in the book with a plenty of take-home messages. Recently it has been reported that microplastics have been detected in the blood of humans. Other forms of pollution are spreading their tentacles too. So, Kushal, the hero or rather the anti-hero of the book, should be taken seriously- materialism can't be allowed a free reign. However, it is a cold hard fact that humans will never revert to the life of the cave man. So, we need a balance- but there should be a greater tilt towards the earth and the environment. The final verdict- 'Lights! Wedding! Ludhiana!' shows that Indian humour writing in English has come of age.