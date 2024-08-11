Transform your thoughts, transform your life - The power of positive self-talk

Throughout our life, we put in maximum possible efforts to succeed in order to prevent failure, but ironically, in spite of all our desire for success we ourselves undermine our efforts by thinking negatively. It might be hard to believe, but reality is that we pave the way for our success or failure through our thoughts itself. Yes! After all, every human action begins with a thought, which is followed by reflection, a decision and then action. So, if our thoughts and actions are completely in harmony, we attain success. However, if our mind is full of doubts or fear about the task, we are performing, it undermines our chances of success.

So how does one train a thought to work in our favour? Is it really possible? Yeah! It is. The only thing that we need to do is to make our thoughts as pure and positive as those of the Almighty Supreme who transforms this world from one of sorrow and misery to one of peace and happiness with just a seed of powerful thought. A simple way to begin this process of transformation is to use asseveration. An asseveration is a resolute statement that we make to ourself. All of us use it intentionally or unintentionally throughout our day. When we wake up with a positive thought like “I feel great”, that is a positive asseveration. On the other day if we drag ourself out of bed in the morning and whimper: “Ohh I feel drowsy”, that is a negative asseveration. We must understand that both these statements help us to maintain the emotional state that we are in.

Majority of the people across the world do not give much importance to self-talk, i.e the things that we say to ourselves. It is indeed a very important part of our life, because it deeply affects our conscious and subconscious mind. Remember! We listen to everything we say to ourselves consciously or subconsciously. Because our asseveration works so well to create and maintain our state of mind, we can use it cleverly to change our state of mind to our best advantage. There is no doubt in it that it takes a lot of effort and time, but with persistence, asseverations can become a strong tool to make our outlook and life healthier and happier. We can either create or maintain a powerful state of mind with positive asseverations or use them to counter our negative self-talk. Let’s say you are running for a half marathon. In Spite of all the preparations, you tend to lose rhythm & get into some snag. All of a sudden, your confidence sags and you catch yourself thinking “I can’t do this. I shouldn’t have registered for a half marathon, my capacity is too low, I am too weak as compared to others.” All this negative thinking, if allowed to persist, will guarantee that you fail. You can make up some positive asseverations to counter this thinking. Like, you might think, “I feel confident, I can do this, Slow and Steady wins the Race.” If you repeat this several times, you will soon start feeling better & achieve your desired goal.

These kinds of tools are simply the best & easiest to bring about a positive change in our lives. If these are used correctly, they can help us grow and heal faster. While using this self-motivation technique of asseveration, we become more conscious of our thoughts, feelings and behaviour, and start feeling better about ourselves. The only thing that we need to remember is “Never to give up”, because however slow the results may seem to be coming, these techniques give us greater control of our thoughts, feelings and behaviour, putting us in charge of our life. So, start using this technique from today and motivate yourself and others around you to excel in their lives & achieve a state of permanent happiness.