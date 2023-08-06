‘Twisted Tales and Turns’ is a short story collection with surprise endings: Smita Das Jain

Smita Das Jain, an IIM Indore and Sri Ram College of Commerce alumna and a seasoned business strategy professional with more than 16 years of experience in leadership roles with Fortune 500 companies and running her own life and executive coaching venture. A TEDx speaker, she is a writer by passion and writes something every day. She is based in Gurugram with her husband and daughter. In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, Smita Das shares about her latest book “Twisted Tales and Turns: A Journey through the Unexpected.” Let’s have a look into it.



At what point did you decide to be an author, and what was your path to publication?

Writing comes naturally to me, and I have been writing since I was eight. My long stint in the corporate world made me forget my passion. Then I enrolled in writing courses at Stanford University in 2018 and started writing fictional pieces that I shared with friends and acquaintances. One such short fiction, “The Lost Identity,” was greatly appreciated, and I self-published it as an E-book in Kindle Direct Publishing in late 2020.

The response to ‘The Lost Identity” made me self-publish my first short story collection, “A Slice of Life: Every Person Has a Story,” in 2021. That year, the book was awarded the Top 3 fiction works in India. Subsequently, Readomania Publishers published my debut novel, “A Price to Love,” in 2022. “Twisted Tales and Turns: A Journey through the Unexpected” is my third book from the same publishing house in July 2023.

Besides fiction, I have also been awarded and recognised for my non-fiction.

Describe your latest book, “Twisted Tales and Turns”

An enthralling short story collection where the endings come as a surprise. “Twisted Tales and Turns” is a captivating collection of 20 short stories that defy predictions. The book is divided into four distinct sections of 5 stories each.

Readers will encounter extraordinary paranormal phenomena that push the boundaries of possibility in the “Out of this World” section. The “Not Too Far into the Future” section intersects science, speculative fiction, and fantasy. The harsh realities of life and the transient nature of happiness are laid bare in the “All Doesn’t End Well” section. Finally, the complexities of human relationships beyond traditional notions of romance are unravelled in the “Love Comes in All Hues” section. It is an attempt to stand out with a unique blend of suspense, emotional depth, and thought-provoking themes.

Which is your favourite story from this short story collection, and why is that story your favourite?

The tale “Purchased Love” is my favourite because it demonstrates great thoughts and ideals can originate even from a small village and are not the preserves of the metro cities alone. The story is also a winner of the prestigious Bharat Award of Literature-2023.

What would you like people to take away from your book?

I want readers to reflect on the world around them. “Twisted Tales and Turns” goes beyond mere entertainment. Each story challenges societal norms, explores moral dilemmas, and questions our perceptions of reality.

Readers should brace themselves for stories that leave an indelible mark on their thoughts, igniting discussions long after the book is closed.

Describe your writing process. Do you outline, plot and plan, or is your writing more organic?

I am a spontaneous writer. I don’t write with a set plot and let my characters lead me in my stories. And I write whenever I find time and wherever I find the space. Samples of my writings are visible in my surroundings— my home office, my terrace garden, my husband’s car and even the kitchen napkins!

What do you enjoy most about writing short stories?

Short stories are my favourite writing form; in a week, I typically write about two to three of them. Making readers connect with your characters and plot within a limited time and space is a challenge. I enjoy the attempt to elicit a range of emotions from my readers within a short period.

Have you ever experienced writer’s block? How did you deal with it?

I have, and the only way to deal with it is to write your way out of it. My daily writing routine has helped me cope with writer’s block creatively.

Do you have any odd writing habits?

I have a fixed writing routine, don’t know whether to call it odd or even! I get up at 5 am daily and write something from 5 to 7 am.

What do you like to do when you’re not writing?

Making a difference in people’s lives. I am a Personal Empowerment Life Coach and Executive Coach by profession, enabling mid-career professionals to create a career they love and get better at what they do.

(The author is an internationally renowned columnist, literary critic and book reviewer)