Unstoppable Philadelphia: Why the city is the ultimate FIFA World Cup 26 host

As qualifying teams prepare for the FIFA World Cup, all 16 North American host cities are gearing up with their unique appeal, but Philadelphia stands out with unmatched connectivity, affordability, and an undying passion for sports. The city will host five Group Stage matches and one Round of 16 game between June 14 and July 4 at Lincoln Financial Field, renamed Philadelphia Stadium, ultimately culminating in another milestone celebration: America’s 250th anniversary. From attending games and being a part of the city’s electric sports culture to exploring its endless attractions and witnessing the nation’s historic birth celebration, that too in the Birthplace of America, there are more than enough reasons to visit Philadelphia this season.

Global Air Connectivity

With direct and connecting flights from more than 120 international destinations, Philadelphia is the best gateway to the East Coast of the US because of a more manageable airport experience for visitors from across the world. Philadelphia International Airport welcomed more than 30 million passengers last year, making it one of the busiest airports in the US. You can find direct service from a range of European destinations such as London, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, Athens, Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, and Dublin, along with direct service from Doha, and any other airports within the country, such as New York or Boston, as well as rail connectivity with Amtrak.

Getting Around Philadelphia

Getting around Philadelphia is extremely easy thanks to the convenience and cost-effectiveness of the SEPTA B Subway Line (Orange Line) for all FIFA attendees, which runs from downtown Philadelphia to the front door of the city’s sports complex. Even if you do not have a ticket, you will still want to follow the crowds to NRG Station (the last stop) to be part of the energy: Stateside Live!, the epicentre of entertainment in Philadelphia’s stadium district, offering a range of pubs and beer halls, along with live music. Moreover, Philadelphia has been named the Most Walkable City in the U.S. for the past three years by USAToday 10Best, the 26-block stretch of Center City offers a chance to discover the rich history of the American Revolution, soak in some of the city’s creative spirit in the Mural Capital of the World and raise a toast at some of the city’s most beloved breweries and restaurants.

Availability of Hotels Across Budgets

High-end luxury accommodations like the Ritz-Carlton on Broad Street, budget-friendly boutique escapes like the Motto by Hilton in Rittenhouse Square, converted old row homes, brand new buildings and more — Philadelphia offers more than 14,400 hotel rooms that meet the needs of every type of traveller. Also, Live! Casino and Hotel and the Courtyard Marriott at Navy Yard are within walking distance of the stadium. For sweeping views of the city, stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, located on the top floors of the Comcast Technology Center, the highest building in Pennsylvania. For waterfront views, reserve a room at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing on the Delaware River. If you want a rooftop pool (a great option to have in the summer months), check into the Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square or the W Philadelphia. And if you are travelling with kids, both the Loews Philadelphia Hotel and The Rittenhouse offer family-friendly activities and packages.

Philadelphia’s Undying Passion for Sports

Philadelphia’s enduring love for sports runs deep, from celebrating touchdowns on a frigid December night for an Eagles game (the defending Super Bowl champions of the other kind of football) to home runs on a steamy July afternoon at a Phillies game; every day of the year here is an excuse to get out and cheer for a victory. When it comes to the World Cup, the city fervently supports the Philadelphia Union — the hometown Major League Soccer team and continually packs Philadelphia Stadium for international and club friendlies. Even if you struggle to secure a ticket to one of the World Cup matches, the volume outside of the stadium will be just as loud. Bars like Brauhaus Schmitz, Tir na Nog and McGillin’s Old Ale House will all be packed to the brim with other fans. If you are looking for the roar of a bigger crowd, head to Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, the site of Philly’s FIFA Fan Festival. With free watch parties on game days and concerts on non-game days, the energy here will always be electric throughout the 39 days of the tournament.

Match Day Essentials Like the Locals

When you reach the stadium, expect to be part of Philadelphia’s beloved tailgating culture with pre-match celebrations throughout many of the parking lots. In addition to knowing how to enjoy your time during the game, be ready with the after-match plans.

If you plan to hang around to enjoy the crowd, check out walkable destinations with food, drinks, and fun near the sports complex: Chickie’s and Pete’s, a local sports bar chain with world-famous Crabfries® or Philadium, a South Philly institution since 1971 that serves up pub eats and plenty of cheers.

Exploring Iconic Stops Between Matches

Between matches, Philadelphia’s unique neighbourhoods and endless attractions offer plenty to see and do. In addition to the FIFA fever, Philadelphia, the USA’s birthplace, is also getting ready to celebrate July 4 or America’s Semiquincentennial, the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with the city at the centrepiece of this monumental birthday celebration. Stroll through America’s Most Historic Square Mile, home to Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Carpenters’ Hall, the President’s House Site, and more iconic landmarks. Then, run up the iconic Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art before exploring its world-class collection of art or stop by Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture. Also, do not forget to taste the classic Philly Cheesesteak sandwich at one of many Philadelphia institutions, such as Geno’s, Pat’s, or Jim’s.