Welcome to Institute of Aeronautical Engineering

Institute of Aeronautical Engineering, Hyderabad also known as IARE is an autonomous institution established by a devoted group of eminent professionals and industrialists having a long and outstanding experience in science, engineering and technology with a mission 'Education for Liberation'.

It was first founded in 1994 as Institute of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Government of India, New Delhi offering certification program in aircraft maintenance engineering. To cover the wide field of aviation, the institute started with a B.Tech program in Aeronautical Engineering in the year 2000 and has grown to offer programs in diverse disciplines from bachelors to doctoral degree.

Currently, IARE comprises 16 academic departments with 11 Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree programs, 07 Master degree (M.Tech / MBA) programs, and is one of the most reputed colleges in engineering societies regionally and nationally.

The institute is well known for its innovative spirit, intensive research and hands-on approach to solve real world problems, producing skilful engineers who are well received by industry and academia. Building on a strong foundation, the sustainability and high quality of the programs have been assured. With the full support from our staff, we aim to be one of the leaders in the field of Engineering.