Who, where and what is God?

God is not a statue, God is not a saint. God is the supreme immortal power that no human being can paint.

We all pray to God. We all pray to 'our' God. Some of us pray to Krishna. Others may pray to Shiva and some may pray to Jesus. There are tens of thousands of Gods and hundreds of religions. We believe that God lives in some heaven above the clouds. We look up at the sky when we think of God. And we go in search of our God, to connect with God, whether to a temple, church, monastery, Gurudwara or places of pilgrimages that are often faraway and difficult to reach. But do we even know who God is, where God is, what God is? There is no doubt that a God, a creator exists. Just because some people are atheists and deny the existence of a God, and others are agnostics, it doesn't mean that the creator doesn't exist. Some people are proponents of the big bang theory, and they claim that everything came out of a big bang, a chemical explosion, but then, who caused that explosion and how did a unique creature like a human being, with 30 trillion cells, with an intelligent brain and a heart come into existence? Who created the sun, the moon, the stars, the birds, the animals and the flowers? There is no doubt that there is a creator, and we call that creator God. But who is this God?

Because we have grown up thinking of God as being a man, a woman, we believe that God is made of bone and skin. We have given God a name, a form. We do not realise the truth that God is not a person or a saint, God is a power. God is not Hindu or Christian. God is beyond religion. God is the Supreme Immortal Power. Nobody created God. God is birthless, God is deathless. God is beginning less. God is endless. God has no name. God does not live in a temple or a church. That's why the scriptures say, 'The kingdom of God is within,' and 'God lives in the temple of our heart.' Although ancient scriptures tell us that God is a power, we have been taught differently by our religion, our parents, and our teachers. As a result, we pray to a God in the form of a statue, an idol. As long as we do not realise the truth about God, we will continue to go round in circles, ignorant and confused. God is the supreme immortal power. That power is in you and that power is in me. God cannot be found. God has to be realised and the only way to God-Realisation is through self-realisation. When we realise who we are, when we realise, 'I am not the body, I am not the mind, I am the divine soul', we realise that the supreme immortal power is the Soul in one and all. The upanishads proclaim this truth as Neti Neti, Tat Twam Asi – Not this, Not this, Thou Art That. When we realise that we are nothing other than energy, the supreme divine energy, then we realise that God is a power that is everywhere, in everything. Everything in this universe is a manifestation of God, whether it is a butterfly or a bee, a bird or a tree, everything that has a soul is God. In an experiment called the Wave-Particle-Duality, scientists discovered that the smallest particle of the human cell, the 'quark' is nothing but energy, transformed to matter.

The mountains, the oceans, the clouds and the skies — each molecule of matter is energy. Even science agrees that everything is energy. But science does not realise that this is Divine energy. It is this energy that makes our heart beat, that makes us walk and talk, that gives us life. God is everywhere, God is in everything. And God is not who we think God is, God is SIP, the Supreme Immortal Power. There is no place where God is not. God is Omnipresent, present everywhere, Omnipotent, all-powerful, Omniscient, all-knowing. That Power, SIP, is in each one of us, within our heart. When will we realise that God is SIP – the Supreme Immortal Power? Everything in this world, all that we see around us is a manifestation of the Divine. Nothing would exist if it were not for this Power. The Divine is the cause, we are but effects. The Divine is the only and the ultimate reality.