Wild adventures with meaningful lessons

An author, poet and visual artist, Sandeep Kumar Mishra has explored several literary genres, from poetry and fiction to autobiographical writing and children’s literature. With his latest ten-book collection, ‘Whispers of the Wild: The Animal Adventure Series’, he brings together imagination, adventure and meaningful life lessons for young readers.

Talking about his literary journey, Mishra says, “Literature, for me, is not just about entertaining readers. It is also about inspiring reflection, imagination and discovery. I have always enjoyed exploring different forms of writing and connecting with readers across generations.”

His literary portfolio includes ‘One Heart: Many Breaks’, ‘The Brooch: A Magic Within’, ‘Revisiting A Broken House’ and ‘Dead Dreams’. His works have reached readers across all six inhabited continents and have been translated into more than 20 languages. His achievements include the Literary Titan Book Award, Readers’ Favourite Silver Award and Indian Achievers Award. In 2026, he won the Shree Abanti Chayer Adda Fourth Poetry Competition and was shortlisted for Canterbury Poet of the Year.

Explaining the inspiration behind his latest collection, Mishra says, “Animals offer wonderful opportunities to tell stories that children can easily connect with. Through their adventures, I wanted to introduce values such as courage, honesty, friendship, independence and responsibility without making the stories feel like moral lessons.”

The ten-book collection includes ‘Animal Whisperer: A Guardian of the Wild’, ‘Wings of Courage: The Story of a Brave Little Bird’, ‘The Misadventures of a Curious Kitten: The Importance of Listening to Parents’, ‘A Creative Rabbit’, ‘The Great Escape: A Tale of Freedom and Friendship’, ‘The Sly Fox’, ‘Lost in the Jungle’ and ‘Monkey Business: A Lesson in Fun and Responsibility’.

“Every character has something to offer young readers. A brave bird can teach courage, a curious kitten can highlight the importance of listening, and a creative rabbit can encourage children to think differently. I believe children understand values better when they experience them through characters and situations,” he adds.

Mishra also believes that children’s literature can nurture empathy towards animals and encourage curiosity about the natural world. “Stories can become a starting point for meaningful conversations between parents and children. They can help children understand emotions, relationships, cooperation and the importance of making responsible choices,” he says.

His earlier ten-book collection, ‘The Jungle Saga’, established his interest in animal-centred storytelling. With ‘Whispers of the Wild’, he continues this exploration through fresh characters and adventures. “Whether I am writing poetry, fiction or children’s stories, my intention is to create something that stays with the reader. I want young readers to enjoy the excitement of these adventures while discovering something meaningful along the way. Sometimes, the simplest stories leave the strongest impressions,” Mishra concludes.