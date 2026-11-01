‘Korivi’ gives a fascinating sneak peek into the horror world

Director Sridhar Gade’s upcoming Telugu movie, Korivi, will take his audience into the world of horror. On his birthday, the makers have revealed the title and given a fascinating sneak peek into the film. It has stunning visuals along with an eerie vibe.

The movie is produced by Venkat Talari under his banner Sree Iswarya Lakshmi Movies. This is their third movie. He has previously produced Chuttalabbayi, starring Aadi Saikumar, and Highway starring Anand Deverakonda.

The actor Eeswar Rachiraju who is known for Committee Kurrollu plays the lead role. The female leads are Nandu Muralidhar and Likhitha. Pujita Ponnada and Sindhu Kasaram are playing crucial roles.

Korivi is set against a village background and is a horror thriller. The story follows a ghost, Korivi, who protects a treasure in the Mayaa River area. The unique concept and eerie vibe of the movie will lead to a thrilling experience in theatres. Principal photography is going on at a fast pace.