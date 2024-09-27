A comprehensive guide on menstrual cup use

The menstrual cup offers a reusable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional menstrual products. Crafted from medical-grade silicone or rubber, this bell-shaped device is inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual flow. Its ability to hold a larger volume of fluid compared to tampons allows for extended wear time, enhancing comfort and convenience. By opting for a menstrual cup, individuals contribute to reducing menstrual waste while experiencing greater freedom and discretion during their menstrual cycle.

Tip to Choose Right Size:

Selecting the appropriate size of a menstrual cup is essential for comfort and effectiveness during your menstrual cycle. To make an informed choice, consider factors such as your age, whether you have given birth vaginally, and your flow intensity. Menstrual cups typically come in various sizes, often categorized as small, medium, and large, with some brands offering additional options. It is advisable to consult the sizing guide provided by the manufacturer, as different brands may have slightly different measurements. If you have a higher cervix, you may require a longer cup, while those with a lower cervix might benefit from a shorter design. Trying different sizes and styles can also help you find the most suitable option for your body, ensuring a secure fit that minimizes leaks and maximizes comfort throughout your period.

Dos and Don’ts of Menstrual Cup

• Familiarize yourself with the proper insertion and removal techniques to avoid discomfort and leaks; always ensure your hands are clean before handling the cup. Proper menstrual cup usage is essential for comfort, effectiveness, and hygiene. It is important to choose the right size.

• Consider factors like age, childbirth, and menstrual flow when selecting a cup. Always adhere to the manufacturer’s guidelines for sizing. Hygiene is paramount. Thoroughly clean your hands and the cup before and after use.

• Avoid oil-based lubricants as they can degrade the cup’s material. Regular emptying is necessary, typically every 4-12 hours depending on your flow. Listen to your body and do not ignore any signs of discomfort or leakage. Discontinue use if you experience irritation, discomfort, or other unusual symptoms.

• Refrain from using the cup during certain medical conditions, such as a recent pelvic surgery or if you have a history of toxic shock syndrome, without consulting a healthcare professional.

Consult a healthcare provider if concerns arise. Do not ignore any signs of irritation or discomfort, as these may indicate that the cup is not positioned correctly or that you may need to try a different size.

(The writer is a lead consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)