Beat the Heat

Summer’s scorching heat can wreak havoc on your makeup, causing it to melt and slide off your face in no time. However, with the right techniques and products, you can ensure that your makeup stays put and looks flawless even in the hottest weather. In this guide, we’ll walk you through expert tips and tricks to prevent makeup meltdown and keep you looking fresh and fabulous all summer long.

Cleanse and prep:

Before applying makeup, it’s crucial to start with a clean canvas. Begin by thoroughly cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, and impurities. Rinse with cool water to refresh your skin and close your pores.

Next, tone your skin with chilled rose water. Rose water helps to balance the skin’s pH levels and tighten pores, providing a smooth base for makeup application. Simply apply the rose water to a cotton pad and gently swipe it across your face.

Follow up with a lightweight moisturizer that contains SPF. Moisturizing is essential to keep your skin hydrated and prevent makeup from clinging to dry patches. Look for a moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF protection to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

Blotting papers:

Blotting papers are a lifesaver for controlling shine and excess oil, especially in the summer heat. Keep a pack of blotting papers handy in your purse or makeup bag for quick touch-ups throughout the day.

To use blotting papers, simply press them onto areas of your face that tend to get oily, such as the T-zone. The papers will absorb excess oil without disturbing your makeup, leaving your skin looking matte and fresh.

Lightweight makeup:

In hot weather, less is more when it comes to makeup. Opt for lightweight, breathable formulas that won’t feel heavy or cakey on the skin.

Instead of heavy foundations, consider using a tinted moisturizer or BB cream for sheer coverage. These products will even out your skin tone while allowing your skin to breathe.

For extra coverage, use a concealer only where needed to spot-treat blemishes or dark circles. Choose a lightweight concealer that blends seamlessly into the skin for a natural finish.

Primer power:

Primer is a must-have step in your summer makeup routine. Not only does it help your makeup last longer, but it also creates a smooth, even base for foundation and concealer.

Opt for a lightweight, oil-free primer that is specifically designed for hot weather. Look for primers with mattifying properties to control shine and minimize the appearance of pores.

Apply a small amount of primer to your entire face, focusing on areas where makeup tends to fade or crease, such as the T-zone and around the eyes. Allow the primer to set for a few minutes before applying your foundation.

Waterproof makeup:

When it comes to eye makeup, waterproof formulas are your best friend in the summer heat. Waterproof mascara and eyeliner are essential for preventing smudges and smears, even on the hottest days.

Apply a coat of waterproof mascara to your lashes, starting at the base and wiggling the wand upwards to coat each lash evenly. Waterproof eyeliner can be used to define your eyes without worrying about it melting or running.

For long-lasting lip color, opt for waterproof or long-wearing lipsticks and lip stains. These formulas provide intense color payoff and won’t budge, even in the heat.

Setting spray:

Finish off your summer makeup look with a spritz of setting spray to lock everything in place. Setting spray helps to extend the wear of your makeup and prevent it from melting or fading throughout the day. Choose a setting spray that is specifically formulated for hot weather and provides a matte finish. Hold the bottle about arm’s length away from your face and mist it evenly over your makeup.

Allow the setting spray to dry completely before touching your face or applying additional makeup. Once dry, your makeup will be set in place and ready to withstand whatever the summer heat throws your way.

With these tips and tricks, you can ensure that your makeup stays flawless and fresh even in the hottest weather. From cleansing and prepping your skin to choosing the right lightweight formulas and using waterproof makeup, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat and keep your makeup looking fabulous all summer long. So go ahead, embrace the sunshine, and rock your summer makeup with confidence!

The author is an International fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)