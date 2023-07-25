When we think of carousels, we think of the beautifully designed horses, with golden metal poles mounted down the center and accompanied by circus music. Since the early 1800’s, carousels are all about the children, laughing as they go round and round and have been a huge part of American history. While there are many designs to carousels, the idea of a carousel has been around for centuries before America even existed. So, to observe the fine-tuned history of carousels, Carousel Day is a day just for that! So strap in and enjoy the ride on an American pastime.