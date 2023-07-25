Live
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
- Island villagers jittery over flood threat
When we think of carousels, we think of the beautifully designed horses, with golden metal poles mounted down the center and accompanied by circus music. Since the early 1800’s, carousels are all about the children, laughing as they go round and round and have been a huge part of American history. While there are many designs to carousels, the idea of a carousel has been around for centuries before America even existed. So, to observe the fine-tuned history of carousels, Carousel Day is a day just for that! So strap in and enjoy the ride on an American pastime.
