Exquisite lehenga designs to keep an eye on for weddings

Absolutely, when it comes to choosing exquisite lehenga designs for weddings, there are a plethora of stunning options to consider. Keep in mind that fashion trends can change quickly, so it’s always a good idea to look for the latest collections from renowned designers. Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label, talks about the latest lehenga designs and more.



Traditional Red and Gold: The classic red and gold combination never goes out of style. It’s a timeless choice for brides and exudes a sense of richness and elegance.

Pastel Elegance: Pastel-colored lehengas, such as soft pinks, mint greens, and powder blues, offer a refreshing and modern twist to the traditional bridal look.

Embroidered Masterpieces: Intricate embroidery work, whether it’s zari, zardozi, or resham, can add a touch of opulence to your lehenga. These designs often include floral motifs, intricate patterns, and shimmering embellishments.

Mirror Work Magic: Mirror work or “shisha” embroidery can create a dazzling effect, especially when combined with vibrant colors. It adds a playful yet sophisticated dimension to the lehenga.

Cape-style Lehengas: Cape-style lehengas feature a detachable cape that drapes over the choli (blouse). This style offers a regal look and is perfect for brides who want to experiment with layering.

Anarkali Lehengas: These combine the flare of an Anarkali dress with the elegance of a lehenga, creating a unique silhouette. They’re perfect for those who want comfort without compromising on style said Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label.

Lehenga Sarees: For those who prefer the convenience of a saree but the look of a lehenga, lehenga sarees are an excellent choice. They combine the best of both worlds.

Floral Delights: Floral patterns and designs are a great way to add a touch of freshness and femininity to your lehenga. They can be incorporated through embroidery or even prints.

Minimalistic Chic: Minimalistic lehenga designs with clean lines and subtle embellishments are becoming increasingly popular. These designs focus on understated elegance.

Contemporary Drapes: Contemporary draping styles for dupattas can create a modern and innovative look. Drape your dupatta in unique ways to stand out from the crowd.

Remember that while trends can be a great source of inspiration, it’s important to choose a lehenga design that aligns with your personal style and comfort. Additionally, make sure to explore the latest collections from well-known designers and bridal boutiques to find the most up-to-date options.