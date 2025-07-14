Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on changing societal perceptions of marriage after 30

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about the evolving societal perspectives surrounding women and marriage, especially after the age of 30. Known for her powerful performances in films like Dangal, Fatima shared that although taboos around unmarried women still exist, they are gradually diminishing as society becomes more accepting of individual choices and changing relationship dynamics.

She observed that while earlier there was intense pressure on women to marry by a certain age, times have changed. “It happens, but it’s less now, I think. Earlier, it used to be more prominent. Now, relationships have changed. The meanings of relationships have changed,” she said. Fatima believes that many people are now prioritizing personal growth, careers, or simply embracing solitude—and society is beginning to respect those decisions. “I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but I think the taboo is a little less anymore,” she added.

In a lighter moment, the actress also reminisced about her first experience with love. When asked if she had ever saved flowers in a book or experienced sweet romantic gestures, she responded with a smile, “100 percent.” She shared a heartfelt memory of a birthday surprise where her then-partner decorated the entire pathway with flowers and candles. “There were flowers everywhere, and candles around the cake,” she recalled. But the romantic plan had an amusing twist—“By the time I reached, most of the candles had melted. We had to clean it all up later,” she laughed. She described it as a beautiful, sincere kind of love from her youth, untouched by social media.

On the professional front, Fatima recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy Aap Jaisa Koi opposite R. Madhavan. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film premiered on July 11 and showcases a charming mix of humor and heart.