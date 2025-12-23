JP Nadda lays foundation stone of medical college in MP's Dhar on PPP model

Dhar: Union Health Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Pujan for Madhya Pradesh's first medical college in the tribal-dominated Dhar district on Tuesday, marking a milestone for healthcare access in underserved areas.

The college, established under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is one of four such initiatives in the state, with similar projects planned for Betul, Katni, and Satna.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda questioned previous governments' contributions to tribal welfare, asking, "Tribal communities consistently supported the Congress party for a long time, helping it come to power for decades. Yet, has Congress ever delivered a medical college or a proper highway for them?"

He highlighted this as India’s first medical college in Dhar based on private partnership, aimed at delivering affordable, high-quality healthcare to common citizens.

Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative health policy, shifting focus to preventive and promotive healthcare alongside curative measures.

He noted the establishment of over 1.78 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs nationwide for holistic wellness.

The government monitors the health of pregnant women and children up to age 16 via the UBIN Portal, tracking 2.5 crore mothers and children monthly, with alerts for delayed vaccinations.

Policies mandate at least five antenatal check-ups for mothers (eight in special cases), pushing institutional deliveries to 89 per cent. This has significantly reduced the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), which dropped to around 97 per 100,000 live births in recent estimates.

On non-communicable diseases, Nadda said over 40 crore people have been screened for hypertension (with 6.8 crore diagnosed) and diabetes (4.6 crore on medication from age 30). Additionally, 34 crore screenings for oral cancer identified two lakh cases for treatment. Tuberculosis incidence has declined sharply, with India achieving a 21 per cent reduction since 2015 -- far outperforming the global 12 per cent.

Nationally, medical colleges have doubled from 387 in 2014 to approximately 780-829, increasing MBBS seats from 51,000 to over 1.29 lakh, with plans for 75,000 more by 2029.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced that the Swami Vivekanand Foundation received 25 acres of land at Rs one for the Dhar college, which will develop facilities and provide services akin to government hospitals.

Nadda also performed Bhoomi Pujan in Betul the same day, with openings expected soon in Katni and Satna.