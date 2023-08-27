Feminism is the need of the hour: Kalki Koechlin

Feminism is the most misinterpreted word. Quite simply, feminism is about all genders having equal rights and opportunities. It’s about respecting diverse women’s experiences, identities, knowledge and strengths. For me, it is simply equality. Feminism is a necessity. It is the need of our society because we are living in a patriarchal society. We are living in a society that is controlled by men in which they use their power to their own advantage she said.

She was in conversation with Ritu Shah, Chairperson of the FICCI Ladies Organisation. Prior to that she performed a monologue. It was a strong monologue with a very strong message about THE TRUTHS OF WOMANHOOD AND and patriarchial Indian society.

Welcoming the gathering Ritu Shah, Chairperson of FLO quoting Maya Angelow, writer, poet and activist, said I would like to be known as an intelligent woman, a courageous woman, a loving woman, a woman who teaches by being. And how appropriate and powerful this quotation is when we discuss women empowerment, she said.

It takes guts and gumption to stand up and speak what’s on your mind. History and modern times are filled with examples of individuals who, armed with conviction and courage, voiced unpopular opinions or truths. They did so know the risks, yet believing in the importance of their message. One such voice that has echoed powerfully across stages and screens, resonating with women and men alike, is that of Kalki Koechlin (Keklan). Through her honest and evocative monologues, Kalki has fearlessly shed light on societal truths, navigating the intricate maze of womanhood in today’s world. She’s not just a performer; she’s a mirror, reflecting the emotions, struggles, and triumphs of countless women, Ritu Shah added.

After a 20-minute monologue on Truths of Womanhood, Kalki Koechlin interacted with Ms. Ritu Shah.

The partners have equal responsibility in raising the child. The other day I was in Munich. I found a man in a bathroom, taking care of the baby. But in our society, it is deemed that women woman’s responsibility to take care of the child. We must start talking and questioning some of the issues like this. We give up career for family. Then we are seen as the super women. If not, we are seen as a bad mother. Our society has a huge expectation from women, said Kalki Koechlin.

We must treat our boys the way we treat our daughters. We must question them. We must make them more responsible, she said.

Speaking about Mental Health she said, it is not taboo to talk about mental health. Mental well-being is very important. Our children must be counselled well in schools, she said

Replying to a question about her raising, she said my skin is white and my heart is brown. Born in South India, I grew up with Indian environment and French family connection.

When asked how could she managed to sustain to be in Bollywood for such a long time, she said I am an artist. I find a way to express myself. When you express, you connect. When you connect, you forge a relationship. That is my survival manthra in Bollywood, she said.

I am also moving into writing and producing, Kalaki Koechlin revealed.

Koechlin is known as a style icon. She is also dubbed as the “queen of experimental fashion”. A 39-year-old, Indian-born French actress and writer, she worked in many Hindi films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and others. She studied Drama and Theatre in London. Koechlin has written, produced, and acted in several stage productions. She is also an activist and promotes various causes ranging from health and education to women’s empowerment and gender equality. She extensively campaigned for the cause of gender equality. Koechlin was the ambassador for Cotton World’s “Adopt-A-Tree” initiative. She is also a supporter of animal rights and appeared in a PETA advertisement campaign encouraging the adoption of stray cats and dogs. She is a descendant of Maurice Koechlin, a French structural engineer who played an important role in the design and construction of the Eiffel Tower.