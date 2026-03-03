Gulal without the guilt: Protecting sensitive skin this Holi

Holi is the most thrilling festival of the year, bursting with colors, music, laughter, and endless fun. Streets come alive as friends and families play with gulal, water balloons, and bright powders, spreading happiness everywhere. But amid all this excitement, our skin takes the first hit. Hence, protecting your skin this Holi is essential. Choosing natural, gentle colors and taking simple protective measures can help you enjoy a safe and guilt free Holi full of fun and color.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding sensitive skin during Holi, Dr. Mili Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique and expert at Oteria, explains, “Holi is a festival of colors, joy, and celebration, but the synthetic dyes and chemical-laden gulal used during play can significantly impact the skin, especially sensitive skin. These chemicals can disrupt the epidermal barrier, alter skin pH, reduce hydration, and trigger inflammatory responses such as redness, itching, and irritation. To protect and repair the skin, it is important to use natural, non-toxic colors and maintain proper moisturisation.

Ingredients like hyaluronic acid help retain skin hydration, while niacinamide strengthens the skin barrier and soothes inflammation. Applying a protective, nourishing cream before and after play can minimise damage, helping skin recover faster and keeping it healthy, resilient, and ready for a guilt free, colorful celebration.”

Celebrate the colors of Holi without compromising your skin’s health - here’s how to keep it safe, nourished, and irritation free:

•Go for Natural and Herbal Colors:Reduce the risk of irritation and allergic reactions by choosing plant-based or herbal gulal instead of synthetic powders. Natural colors are gentler on the skin, biodegradable, and free from harsh chemicals that can trigger redness or rashes.

• Hydrate and Protect with Moisturisers:Apply a rich cream with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and create a protective layer on the skin before playing. Well-hydrated skin forms a barrier that prevents colors from penetrating deeply and reduces the risk of dryness and flaking.

• Soothe and Strengthen the Skin Barrier:Ingredients like niacinamide help calm inflammation, restore barrier function, and reduce sensitivity. Regular use can also improve skin resilience, making it less prone to irritation from harsh powders or water-based colors.

• Shield Your Skin from Sun Damage:Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen enriched with rice water extract and antioxidants to protect against UV-induced dryness and irritation during Holi. Rice water helps soothe and strengthen the skin barrier, while antioxidants fight free radicals, keeping skin hydrated, resilient, and protected from sun and color damage.

• Gentle Removal of Colors:Wash off colors with a mild face wash containing aloe vera, which soothes and hydrates the skin while gently removing pigments. Avoid harsh scrubbing to preserve natural oils and follow up with a moisturiser to restore hydration and support skin repair.

This Holi, dive into the colors and joy while keeping your skin healthy and happy.

With careful care and nourishing ingredients, you can celebrate safely and let your skin stay vibrant, protected, and glowing throughout the festivities.