Karishma Tanna believes that ‘the body changes when the mind decides’

ActressKarishma Tanna likes to hit the gym on a regular basis to maintain that chiselled physique, and inspiring all the fitness junkies, she posted a video of her recent intense workout session on social media.

Sharing her fitness mantra with her InstaFam, Karishma believes that "the body changes when the mind decides".

The 'Scoop' actress is of the opinion that it is crucial to be consistent with one's fitness journey. Stressing the importance of just showing up, she stated that "consistency is the new cool".

Karishma further shared that she might be slow at times, but she is always moving. Claiming that discipline is greater than motivation, she captioned the post, "Some days I lift heavy, some days I just show up. Either way — I win. (silver heart emoji) (sic)."

Karishma is extremely active on social media and loves to share every aspect of her life with the netizens.

On Saturday, Karishma posted glimpses from the 8th birthday celebration of her beloved pet dog Koko. She had organised an intimate family gathering at home for her fur baby's special day.

Karishma took to her Instagram and uploaded a string of heartwarming photos from the birthday get-together. "Happy birthday, my Koko, my son, my lifeline, my entire world," she captioned the post.

The photos showed Karishma surrounded by her loved ones, smiling as she held her furry friend in her lap while cutting a pet-friendly cake.

We could also see the banner "Let's Pawty" in the backdrop.

Colourful balloons and a cheerful vibe also made for the decor of the evening. Karishma had ordered a custom cake with blue icing, dog biscuits, and a miniature edible figure of Koko. The cake incorporated the words 'Koko turns 8' on the top. The actress was also seen cuddling Koko with utmost affection in another still.