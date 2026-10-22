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Pankaj Bhadouria returns to gym after cancer treatment: “Can’t wait to snatch back myself from my sickness”
In Short
Pankaj also posted a video from the hospital as she underwent multiple medical tests. In the clip, she was seen sitting in a hospital robe with a medical cannula attached to her hand.
“MasterChef India” winner Pankaj Bhadouria, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, is back at the gym as she looks to reclaim her strength and fitness after battling the illness.
Sharing an optimistic update on her Instagram stories section, Pankaj said she is determined to take back control of her body and promised a “new” version of herself.
She posted a video of herself doing the Bhujangasana in the gym and wrote: “I am back to the gym now! I can’t wait to snatch back myself, my body from my sickness. And I will! You and I will meet the ‘new’ Pankaj very soon!” It was in May, when Pankaj revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Taking to her social media account, on May 28, Pankaj shared a picture of herself from the hospital where she was seen lying on a hospital bed dressed in a patient gown with medical wires attached to her.
Sharing the post, she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support.”
Pankaj also posted a video from the hospital as she underwent multiple medical tests. In the clip, she was seen sitting in a hospital robe with a medical cannula attached to her hand.
The text on the video read, “Going for tests and more tests…..not a happy place to be.”
“I just wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since all of you are like an extended family to me, I wanted to share this with you personally. Right now, I truly need your prayers and support. As they say, prayers work miracles. So please keep me in your prayers,” said Pankaj.
Pankaj rose to fame after winning the first season of ‘MasterChef India’ in 2010, becoming the country’s first-ever MasterChef winner. Before entering the culinary world, Pankaj worked as an English teacher and reportedly left her 16-year-long teaching career to participate in the cooking reality show.(IANS)
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