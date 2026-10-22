Daily habits that quietly damage your skin

Skin ageing is a natural process, but certain lifestyle choices can accelerate visible signs of ageing. Fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, dryness and loss of elasticity may develop over time, influenced by genetics, sun exposure, diet and everyday habits.

While a good skincare routine is essential, healthy skin also depends on how we care for our bodies. Habits such as smoking, taking excessively hot showers, poor sleep and consuming too much sugar can affect skin health. Here are five common habits that may contribute to premature skin ageing and simple ways to minimise their impact.

1. Smoking

Smoking is strongly associated with premature skin ageing. Tobacco smoke contains harmful chemicals that contribute to oxidative stress and damage collagen and elastin, the proteins responsible for keeping skin firm, smooth and supple.

Smoking also constricts blood vessels near the skin’s surface, reducing the supply of oxygen and essential nutrients to skin tissues. This can interfere with the skin’s natural repair processes and contribute to a dull complexion.

Over time, smokers are more likely to develop deeper wrinkles, particularly around the mouth and eyes, along with uneven pigmentation, dryness and reduced skin firmness.

What you can do:Quitting smoking is one of the most effective ways to protect your skin and overall health. Combine this with a balanced diet, adequate hydration and regular sun protection.

2. Taking Hot Showers and Baths

Long, hot showers may feel relaxing after a tiring day, but excessive heat can strip the skin of its natural oils. These oils help maintain the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss. When this protective layer is weakened, the skin may become dry, tight, rough and more susceptible to irritation. Repeated exposure to hot water can also aggravate existing skin conditions and make fine lines more noticeable. The scalp and hair may be affected too, as excessive heat can contribute to dryness, itching and hair breakage.

What you can do:Choose lukewarm water instead of very hot water and keep showers reasonably short. Apply moisturiser while the skin is still slightly damp to help retain moisture. Use a gentle cleanser and avoid excessive scrubbing.

3. Excessive Screen Time

Smartphones, laptops and tablets have become essential parts of modern life. However, spending long hours in front of screens can indirectly affect skin health by disrupting sleep and encouraging a sedentary lifestyle.

Digital devices emit blue light, also known as high-energy visible light. Some research suggests that blue light can contribute to oxidative stress and pigmentation under certain conditions. However, the extent to which everyday screen exposure causes premature skin ageing remains uncertain.

Late-night scrolling can also interfere with sleep, leaving the skin looking tired and dull. Poor sleep may affect the body’s normal recovery processes and overall well-being.

What you can do:Take regular screen breaks and maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Reduce device use before bedtime if it interferes with your rest. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily, particularly when spending time outdoors, to protect against established causes of premature skin ageing.

4. Sleeping Position

The way you sleep may influence the development of certain facial lines. Sleeping on your side or stomach can press the face against a pillow, creating repeated compression and friction. These pressure-related lines are known as sleep wrinkles.

Initially, they may disappear shortly after waking. However, as the skin naturally loses elasticity with age, some lines may become more persistent. Side sleepers may experience pressure-related lines on their cheeks, while stomach sleepers may place additional pressure on their forehead and face.

Although sleeping position is only one possible contributing factor, reducing repeated pressure may help minimise sleep-related creases.

What you can do:If comfortable, try sleeping on your back to reduce direct pressure on your face. Use a clean, smooth pillowcase and change it regularly. Most importantly, aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night to support overall health and the skin’s natural recovery processes.

5. Excessive Sugar Consumption

Consuming too much added sugar may affect skin health through a process called glycation. This occurs when sugars bind to proteins such as collagen and elastin, forming compounds known as advanced glycation end products. Over time, these compounds can affect the structure and flexibility of collagen, potentially contributing to reduced skin firmness.

A diet high in sugary foods and refined carbohydrates may also contribute to metabolic problems and inflammation. High-glycaemic foods may worsen acne in some individuals, although responses vary from person to person.

What you can do:Limit sugary drinks, sweets and foods containing excessive added sugar. Choose a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts and adequate protein. These foods provide nutrients that support normal skin function. Occasional treats are not a cause for concern; consistency and overall dietary balance matter more.

Build Healthy Habits for Healthy Skin

Healthy skin requires more than expensive products or elaborate beauty treatments. Everyday choices, including avoiding smoking, using lukewarm water, maintaining healthy sleep habits and eating a balanced diet, can support skin health over time.

Sun protection is particularly important. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, reapply as directed and seek shade when outdoors.

Ageing is natural and cannot be stopped. However, by making thoughtful lifestyle changes and following a consistent skincare routine, you can help maintain your skin’s health, comfort and radiance at every stage of life.

(The author is an internationally fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)