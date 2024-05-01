Preity Zinta is ‘on top of the world’ as she drops BTS video of her fashion shoot

Actress Preity Zinta has shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses from her recent fashion shoot and said she is “on top of the world”.

Preity, who is currently busy with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with regards to her team ‘Punjab Kings’, took to Instagram and shared a Reel video.

In the video, she is seen posing on the terrace of a high-rise building for a fashion photoshoot.

Wearing a backless halter neck purple and orange colourblock long gown, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ fame actress exudes elegance. She accessorised the look with silver earrings.

The post is captioned: “On top of the world #fashion #shoot.”

Fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments. One user commented: “Pretty girl”, while another fan said: “Beauty queen”.

On the work front, Preity has ‘Lahore 1947’ in the pipeline, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.