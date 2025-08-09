Radiate beauty this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a time of love, laughter, and cherished traditions between brothers and sisters. Beyond the rituals, it’s also a moment for sisters to celebrate themselves—looking and feeling their best. This festive season, let your natural beauty shine with the right makeup choices and refreshing herbal tips.

Finally, the festive season arrives, with Raksha Bandhan blowing the clarion of joy. This intimate celebration honours the unique bond between a brother and sister. Like all festive occasions, girls love to dress up, and looking beautiful on this sacred day starts with choosing the right colour cosmetics for your skin tone. Selecting a foundation closest to your natural complexion is essential. For powder, match it to your foundation shade; to tone down a tan, go just one shade lighter.

Herbal Beauty Tips for a Celebration-Perfect Look

In the hot, humid season, skin needs cooling and toning.

• Watermelon Juice Toner: Refreshes, softens, and cools the skin. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse.

• Fruit Mask (All Skin Types): Blend banana, apple, papaya, and orange. Apply for 20–30 minutes to remove tan and dead cells.

• Cooling Mask: Mix cucumber juice, powdered milk, and egg white. Apply for 30 minutes, then rinse.

• Mask for Oily Skin: Blend Multani Mitti with rose water. Apply and rinse when dry.

For tired eyes, place rose-water-soaked cotton pads or warm, squeezed tea bags over closed lids.

Hair Care

Tame frizzy hair by spraying a mix of water and creamy conditioner.

Comb through for even distribution. Try festive hairstyles with clips, ribbons, or flowers. Long hair with waves, curls, or even a stylish ponytail adds glamour. Adjust ponytail height and fringe style to suit your face shape.

Daytime Makeup Tips

For clear skin, skip foundation—just cleanse, moisturize with SPF, and apply translucent powder. Oily skin benefits from an astringent before compact powder.

Use blusher lightly for a natural flush. Keep eye makeup soft—brown or grey eyeliner, one coat of mascara. For lips, choose light pinks, mauves, or bronze; lip gloss works well for a fresh look.

Makeup by Skin Tone

• Fair Skin: Beige with rosy undertones for foundation. Avoid stark black; opt for dark brown or grey eyeshadow. Pink or red blush, soft lip colours.

• Wheatish Skin: Match foundation to skin tone. Use bronze or brown eyeshadow with gold highlights. Warm earthy lip colours like coral, plum, or red.

• Dusky/Olive Skin: Brownish-beige foundation with a glow. Darker pink or brown blush, bronze or silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, nude or gloss lips.

• Dark Skin: Natural brown-toned liquid foundation, soft brown eyeshadow, kaajal for eyes, and vibrant lip colours like coral, bronze, or red.

Final Touch

Above all, confidence is your best accessory. Spread warmth, love, and affection as you celebrate Raksha Bandhan with your family, making this day as beautiful as your bond.

(The writer is an international fame beauty expert and is popularly called Herbal Queen of India)