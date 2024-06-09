Safe and Reliable Transport Solutions Empower Women in India’s Workforce

Kavitha Ramachandragowda is the Co-founder and Executive Director of Routematic, India’s leading Fleet Service and Transport Automation Software provider, with a presence across 19+ cities across India servicing 175+ clients and 300K monthly users. With a mission to redefine daily corporate commuting by providing efficient, reliable, and environmentally conscious transportation solutions, Routematic is revolutionising the way employees commutes to work on a daily basis. At the same time, by providing reliable and secure transportation, Routematic is enabling women to overcome geographical constraints and last-mile connectivity issues, thereby playing a crucial role in advancing equality and cultivating an environment where women are empowered to contribute actively to the workforce.

A seasoned technology professional with over 17+ years of experience, Kavitha has been instrumental in steering Routematic towards success and growth, in an industry which is traditionally male dominated. Having co-founded Routematic in 2013, Kavitha took upon herself diverse roles in the organization, across software developing, testing and overseeing operations, sales, finance as well as HR. Under Kavitha’s leadership, today Routematic has expanded to become a market leader in technology backed fleet services in India with over 175 prestigious clients such as Infosys, HCL, LTI Mindtree and KPMG.

With a bachelor’s in Information Science from MS Rammaiah Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Computer Science from California State University and a rich professional background, Kavitha’s passion for technology is complemented by her commitment to innovation. Kavitha’s journey from a driven entrepreneur to a key figure in the corporate mobility industry is a demonstration to her vision and leadership.

Speaking about her journey with Routematic, Kavitha says, “Having been in the tech industry for over 17 years, my journey as a woman co-founder at Routematic has been both challenging and transformative. In the last few years, I’ve handled company finances, HR functions, operations, and more. This diverse experience has also provided a holistic understanding of the business, contributing to well-informed decision-making. In the process, I have also learnt the art of balancing the demands of the fast-paced male-dominated industry along-with my personal responsibilities. “ Kavitha strongly advocates for the participation of women in the workforce, and believes it is crucial to include women leaders in the technology landscape, and corporate mobility services like Routematic can have a far-reaching impact beyond transportation, in enabling the same.

Kavitha says, “At Routematic, we believe in the power of diverse teams and inclusive leadership. Women can play a crucial role in the innovation focused technology industry role as they bring diversity in creative thought and ideas, besides soft skills such as empathy, communication, teamwork and natural resilience, and a larger talent pool. However, women often face multiple obstacles while pursuing their careers, with inadequate, unsafe, and unreliable transportation options disproportionately limiting job opportunities for women. This is the challenge we are addressing at Routematic by harnessing the power of technology like AI, ML and mobile apps, to revolutionize the commuting experience for employees, particularly women. By assuring scheduled and secure transportation in the form of well-maintained cars driven by qualified and thoroughly screened drivers, adding security guards to vehicles, and utilizing real-time GPS tracking devices, smart route mapping, automated safe-drop check ins, emergency assistance features, we are addressing the safety concerns that women employees across various corporates may face during their commute, especially those working in late night shifts or in industries with irregular working hours, or those staying in remote areas without any suitable public transportation.”

With Routematic, Kavitha has invariably been playing an important role in fostering an inclusive corporate India, encouraging women to actively pursue their dreams and utilize their skills and talent. With her dedication, spirit and hard work, she aspires to serve as an inspiration for the next wave of women leaders in India.

Besides work, Kavitha is a fitness lover and loves to travel and go for treks whenever time permits.