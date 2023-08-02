Salesforce debuts Trailblazing Women Summit in India

Salesforce today concluded the Trailblazing Women Summit, in India, held in Hyderabad with several in-person and online attendees. The annual gender equality summit aims to elevate and inspire the next generation of women leaders and male allies. This is the first time this marquee event is being brought to India.

The half a day event featured a diverse lineup of women in leadership across industries who are Trailblazers for themselves and for others. These women who have triumphed over challenges and made a mark spoke about change management strategies during tumultuous times, trust, leadership, and inclusivity. Founder and Editor, Beatroot News and multi-award-winning journalist Faye D’Souza, in a conversation with Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India spoke about the power of using voice to drive change.





Other women technology leaders who spoke at the summit included Vidya Rao, CIO, Genpact; Rucha Nanavati, CIO Mahindra Group and Alpana Singh, Senior President & Country Head Bancassurance & Training, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.



Salesforce leaders including Lori Castillo Martinez, EVP & Chief Equality Officer, Salesforce; Nathalie Scardino, Executive VP, Global Head of Recruiting, Onboarding, and Employee Learning, Salesforce; Relina Bulchandani, EVP, Real Estate and Workplace Services, Salesforce; Arun Kumar Parameswaran, SVP & MD, Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India; Parul Jain, VP Engineering at Salesforce; Leya Kurian, VP Customer Success, Salesforce; and Sriram Dinavahi, SVP Engineering, Salesforce were some of leaders present.









Speaking at the event, Lori Castillo Martinez, EVP & Chief Equality Officer, Salesforce, said, “Equality is a core value at Salesforce and it cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. India has incredible talent and plays an important role in helping Salesforce realize our vision of Equality for All. I am delighted with the response we received from the first edition of the Trailblazing Women Summit in India, and look forward to continuing to inspire change through more events like it.”



Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, “Excited to be here at the first Trailblazing Women Summit in India. This year’s theme is Driving Change and my advice to young and aspiring women leaders is, be the change, get out of your comfort zone, be your authentic resilient self and forge your own path.”

“As women in the workplace, we are all role models for those around us. It’s possible to action change, stand up against discrimination and encourage inclusion by finding our voices and trusting ourselves to speak up. True female empowerment is a growth project with our allies, our peers and those who need our assistance. There is no genuine progress unless everyone’s voice is heard.” said Faye D’Souza, Founder and Editor, Beatroot News and Multi-award-winning journalist who spoke at the event.