Simaran Kaur reveals her biggest learning from 2024

Actress Simaran Kaur, currently captivating audiences with her role as Riddhi Chotwani in Jamai No. 1, has shared her reflections on a transformative year in 2024, highlighting both her professional achievements and personal growth.

Looking back on the year, Simaran expressed gratitude for her career milestones, sharing the lessons she learned along the way. “2024 has been a great year for me,” she said.

“The most important lesson I learned is that the journey has its ups and downs, but what matters is staying focused on your craft and believing in yourself.” Simaran emphasized that despite the inevitable challenges, she felt lucky to have experienced consistent success throughout the year.

Simaran’s most notable work in 2024 included her role in the hit show Tose Naina Milaike on Dangal. The series, which has now almost reached 500 episodes, received immense fan appreciation, and her portrayal of a comedic character earned her a unique fan base.

“I didn’t think I could do comedy, but it turned out to be such a refreshing experience,” she shared, grateful for the opportunity to explore new acting dimensions.

As she looks to 2025, Simaran is optimistic about what lies ahead. “I’m excited for more opportunities to push my bounda-ries as an artist,” she said. “My resolution is to continue evolving, not just as an actor but also as a person.” The actress also revealed that she plans to spend the New Year with family and friends, although, like most actors, she will likely be shooting. “I’ll welcome 2025 with gratitude and positivity,” she concluded. With a promising year behind her, Simaran Kaur is all set to take on 2025 with renewed energy and determination.