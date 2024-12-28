Simple and easy steps to follow this wedding season

The wedding season is a time of joy, celebration, and unforgettable memories. As the merry season approaches, it is time to look and feel your best. While you pick the best outfits, jewellery, and accessories, focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle to help you enjoy the festivities to the fullest.

From staying hydrated and active to nourishing your body, navigate the wedding season keeping your eating habits in check. Eat right to not only fuel your day but also maintain your overall health. Hence, the health-centric brand Saffola offers five easy and simple steps to enhance your well-being for a glowing and radiant you, this wedding season.

Portion control: A wedding season essential

During the wedding season, with numerous festive meals and social events, it is easy to overeat. However, by following portion control you can manage your overall calorie intake and also savour your favourite foods feeling satisfied. A simple switch like using a 9-inch plate instead of a 12-inch plate can be the first step. You can also fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables, fill a fourth with carbohydrates (chapatti, rice or millet) and add protein (egg, dal, chicken, sprouts, curd) in the remaining fourth. Be mindful of when you feel satisfied so that you can stop eating and not feel stuffed. This will not only lead to a healthier lifestyle but also prevent overeating and reduce sluggishness.

Embrace healthy fats and minimise unhealthy ones: A wedding season strategy

Fats play a crucial role in overall health, but it is essential to distinguish between good and bad fats. A source of energy, good fats support heart health, and keep cholesterol and blood pressure under control. Include nuts, seeds, fatty fish and multi-source edible oils [cooking oil] with a good balance of Monounsaturated fats (MUFA) and Polyunsaturated fats (PUFA) in your everyday diet for the intake of healthy fats. Similarly, be mindful of consuming bad fats such as saturated and trans fats found in processed foods, butter, dalda, margarine, etc. During the wedding season, when you may be tempted by indulgent foods, focusing on reducing bad fats and prioritizing good fats can help you maintain a balanced diet and feel your best.

Whole grains: A nutritious choice for wedding season

Opting for whole grains over processed foods is a wise strategy to prepare your body for the wedding season. Whole grains, such as oats, whole wheat, and broken wheat (daliya) are nutrient-dense and provide sustained energy, aid digestion, and support overall health. In contrast, processed foods are often high in unhealthy fats, salt and added sugars. Hence, make healthier choices by focusing on whole-grain side dishes, breads and snacks to continue enjoying the festivities.

Lean protein: A smart choice for wedding season

During festive occasions, it is easy to overindulge in high-fat protein options. But by opting for lean proteins, you can improve skin and hair health, while feeling active throughout the day. It also helps you maintain a healthy weight, and build muscle mass. Including lean chicken (without skin), fish, eggs, milk, curd, paneer, soya, and pulses in every meal, will help nourish your body. Further, while attending wedding feasts and get-togethers, opt for grilled chicken or baked fish to feel full and energised.

Engage in moderate physical activity: For a healthy and happy wedding season

The wedding season is a busy time, and to stay fit and healthy, it is important to prioritize exercise. Aiming for at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, spread across at least five days, can significantly improve your physical and mental well-being. During the wedding season, with its hectic preparations and social events, physical activity can be a valuable tool for managing stress and staying energized. From practising dance routines for the sangeet ceremony to running errands for the bride/ groom, or simply climbing stairs instead of taking the elevator, helps you burn calories, maintain a healthy weight, and improve your cardiovascular health. It is a simple yet effective way to invest in your health and feel your best during the wedding season and beyond. As you navigate the wedding season, nourish your body and improve your overall well-being through #RozKaHealthy Steps. Let these healthy habits become the cornerstone of your preparations to be your best version, this wedding season and inspire your loved ones to embrace them.