Singer Madhupriya blossoms through music

Singer Madhupriya, from the coal town Godavarikhani, has sung songs with progressive sentiments and for the welfare of society. She is the second of three daughters born to Peddinti Mallesh, a coal filler in GD-4, and Sujatha of Ramagundam. Madhupriya developed a love for music through her mother.

In her early years, Madhupriya impressed the balladeer Gaddar with her performances at the Singa Deva Artists Conference held in Godavarikhani under the aegis of Telangana Vidyavantala Vedika. Later, she accompanied Gaddar on a 22-day padayatra and won the hearts of the people across Telangana districts.

She participated in singing programmes on ETV and Gemini TV such as Andhrawala, Once More, Dhoom Dham, and Relare Rela on Maa TV. An audio cassette titled Aadapilla, featuring songs sung by Madhupriya, created a huge sensation at the time.

The songs Madhupriya sang in her childhood — based on real incidents of tribals selling their babies — including ‘Ammanannu Ammake… Oyamma…’, ‘Endukedustunnavamma Lambadollamma’, and ‘Aadapilla… Aadapilla’ — deeply moved and inspired women to think.

A supporter of Telangana since the age of nine, she inspired the public through her songs and played a role in the Statehood movement. She performed folk-based songs with emotional depth, accompanied by rhythmic dance. Along with supporting Telangana, she has used song and dance to raise awareness about the plight of girls and other social issues.

Singer Madhupriya told The Hans India that she first gained recognition at the age of six with the song ‘Aadapillanamma’. “I have sung thousands of songs and received the Telangana Filmfare Award at a young age,” she shared.

“I have performed on many stages, travelled to several countries, and for 21 years, people have continued to support me. It is an honour to be recognised. I participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, when Jr. NTR was the host. It was a great experience, though I couldn’t stay long,” she added.

Her song ‘Vachinde Pilla’ from the movie ‘Fidaa’ became a massive hit. In the recent film ‘Sankranthiki Vastunam’, the song ‘Godari Gattumeeda Ramachiluka’ also gained popularity. She noted, “I have sung many movie songs, released numerous private albums, and achieved considerable success.”