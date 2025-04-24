Summer wellness tips to thrive and shine

Sunshine, stylish outfits, and beachy vibes—Hot Girl Summer is all about confidence, high energy, and living your best life. But as temperatures rise, so do the challenges: dehydration, fatigue, sunburn, and that not-so-cute heat rash. So, how can you keep glowing without burning out? We spoke to Dr Pooja Pillai, Consultant – Internal Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, who shares the ultimate summer wellness playbook—perfectly curated for women who want to slay the season while staying healthy.

1. Hydration is your real best friend

Women are more prone to dehydration, especially during menstruation or if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. Aim for at least 2.5 to 3 liters of fluids a day and yes, you can mix it up with coconut water, infused water, or fresh lime juice.

2. Eat light, eat bright

Summer isn’t the season for heavy curries or fried snacks. Think light, hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, citrus fruits, and leafy greens. These not only cool your body but also load you up with antioxidants and fiber.

3. Sun protection = self love

SPF is not optional. Whether you’re stepping out for brunch or just running errands, a broad-spectrum sunscreen, SPF 30 or higher should be your skin’s BFF. And no, makeup with SPF doesn’t count as your main layer of protection. Protect your hair. Use a UV protectant spray or wear a cute scarf or hat. Sun damage can dry out strands and fade your color faster.

4. Workout smarter, not harder

Ditch the midday run and switch to early morning or evening workouts. Go for low-impact exercises like swimming, yoga, or even a dance session in your living room. Sweating buckets doesn’t always mean a good workout. Cold showers post-workout as they reduce inflammation and give your skin a fresh glow.

5. Cycle syncing for summer ease

Ladies, your body goes through hormonal changes every month. In summer, syncing your activities with your menstrual cycle can help you avoid burnout.

• Follicular phase (just after your period): You’ll feel more energised perfect for socialising or trying a new fitness class.

• Luteal phase (just before your period): This is when fatigue and cravings hit. Prioritise rest, cooling foods, and gentle movement.

6. Mental health check-in

Summer is real, social media can make you feel like everyone’s at a beach party except you. Instead of spiraling, set digital boundaries and focus on what makes you feel good. Whether that’s journaling with your iced coffee, dancing in your room, or doing a 10-minute meditation in the AC, it all counts as self-care.

7. Dress for the heat—and yourself

Wear what’s breathable, comfortable, and makes you feel amazing. Light cottons, flowy dresses, and linen are your go-to summer staples. Style is confidence, not conformity.