Top Women-Centric Movies Released In 2024

2024 has been a landmark year for women-centric movies in Indian cinema, with powerful stories and memorable performances leaving a lasting impact.

“Crew” is a comedy heist featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film follows three women teaming up for a high-stakes heist, showcasing wit, humour, and strong camaraderie.

“Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba” sees Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey returning with an intricate tale of love, betrayal, and mystery. The sequel to Haseen Dilruba keeps audiences hooked with its suspenseful narrative.

Kajol and Kriti Sanon shine in “Do Patti”, a story of two sisters battling domestic abuse and societal challenges. The film’s emotional depth and portrayal of resilience have struck a chord with viewers.

Janhvi Kapoor takes the lead in “Ulajh”, a spy thriller centered on an Indian Foreign Service officer caught in a web of espionage. The film’s gripping narrative and action-packed sequences highlight a strong female protagonist.

Alia Bhatt’s “Jigra” explores sibling bonds and sacrifice as her character fights to save her brother from a life-threatening challenge. The film’s emotional storytelling and Alia’s stellar performance have won hearts.

“Her”, featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Urvashi, and Aishwarya Rajesh, weaves together stories of women overcoming societal challenges. Its raw storytelling and powerful performances make it a standout.

“Article 370”, starring Yami Gautam, sheds light on the abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir and its impact on women, offering a poignant blend of personal and political narratives.

“Girls Will Be Girls”, directed by Shuchi Talati, explores the evolving relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter, tackling themes of rebellion and self-discovery.

John Abraham’s “The Diplomat” highlights efforts to rescue a young woman forced into marriage, shedding light on human rights issues and resilience against oppression.

Finally, “Ae Watan Mere Watan” tells the story of Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter who defied British rule by running an underground radio station. It celebrates the indomitable spirit of women in India’s independence movement.

These films reflect the strength, resilience, and complexity of women, marking 2024 as a year of significant progress in storytelling.