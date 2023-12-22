Unlocking Growth: Zinc’s Crucial Role in Pregnancy and Fetal Development

Zinc is a trace element that is essential for the human body, especially during pregnancy. It plays a vital role in various physiological processes and is crucial for the health and development of both the mother and the growing fetus. Zinc deficiency during pregnancy can have several long-lasting effects on the baby’s growth and the well-being of the expectant mother. Dr N Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore shares some of the key one should follow in pregnancy.

The Role of Zinc during Pregnancy: Zinc is involved in many biological functions, including supporting the immune system and cellular growth. During pregnancy, the demand for zinc increases significantly, as it plays a crucial role in DNA synthesis, cell division, and fetal development. Zinc deficiency can lead to adverse effects that may compromise both maternal and fetal health.

Fetal Growth and Development: Adequate zinc levels are essential for proper fetal growth and development. Zinc is a key player in the formation of the baby’s DNA and helps regulate gene expression, influencing the development of organs and tissues.

Immune System Support: Zinc is known for its immune-boosting properties. During pregnancy, a woman’s immune system changes to accommodate the growing fetus. Zinc deficiency can compromise the immune response, making both the mother and the baby more susceptible to infections.

Prevention of Birth Defects: Zinc is crucial for preventing congenital abnormalities. A deficiency in this vital mineral has been linked to an increased risk of neural tube defects and other structural malformations in the developing fetus.

Maternal Health: Expectant mothers also benefit from sufficient zinc intake. It aids in maintaining a healthy immune system, supports wound healing (especially relevant during childbirth), and contributes to overall maternal well-being.

Cognitive Development: Adequate zinc levels are crucial for proper brain development. Zinc deficiency has been implicated in cognitive deficits and behavioral issues in children. It may affect learning abilities and contribute to developmental delays.

Increased Susceptibility to Infections: Zinc plays a vital role in the functioning of immune cells. A deficiency can compromise the mother’s ability to fend off infections, leading to a higher likelihood of illnesses that may negatively impact both maternal and fetal health.

Impaired Placental Function: The placenta, which nourishes the fetus, relies on proper zinc levels for optimal function. Zinc deficits may compromise placental health and function, potentially limiting the nutrients and oxygen supplied to the developing baby.

Regular Prenatal Check-ups: Regular prenatal check-ups should include assessments of zinc levels to identify and address deficiencies early. Monitoring maternal health ensures timely interventions to promote a healthy pregnancy.

Combating Zinc Deficiency Through Daily Diet: Consuming a well-balanced diet rich in zinc-containing foods such as meat, dairy, nuts, and whole grains is crucial. For some women, especially those with dietary restrictions, supplementation may be recommended under the guidance of healthcare professionals.

The standard Zinc requirement in pregnancy is 15 MG/ day and for breastfeeding mothers 19 mg of elementa zinc is permissible in the first 6 months and 16 mg in the next 6 months. Zinc supplements are not advisable for women who had previous stomach surgery and are pregnant. Several delicious and nutritious foods are naturally packed with zinc. By incorporating them into the diet in the right proportions, one can ensure that both mother and baby receive the necessary zinc for a healthy pregnancy and a baby in pink health. Some of the zinc-rich food sources are legumes (lentils, beans, chickpeas), nuts and seeds (pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashews), whole grains (oatmeal, quinoa, brown red meat (beef, lamb), Poultry (chicken, turkey) and eggs.

To increase zinc absorption, one should combine zinc-rich foods with fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamin C, such as oranges, tomatoes, and bell peppers. One should limit intake of coffee and tea, as these can interfere with zinc absorption.

Apart from this, it is recommended to consult the doctor and check for personalized advice on zinc supplementation during pregnancy, if it is needed.