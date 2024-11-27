Yuvana’s Mesmerising Kuchipudi Debut

Guru Nihanthri Reddy’s ‘Akshadha School of Performing Arts’ presented the Kuchipudi Rangapravesham of Yuvana Dharmaseelan on the weekend at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Auditorium. The young student was well-groomed by her guru and delivered a brilliant solo debut to the delight of the spectators. Yuvana is a dedicated disciple and has developed a captivating presence and expressive artistry that brings her performances to life.

Currently in Class Ten, she is also learning Carnatic music and is proficient in the keyboard and violin. She is a gold medallist in roller-skating and has completed her dance certification course with merit. It is significant that at a young age, she has a matured understanding of the arts.

Her guru, Nihanthri Reddy, is one of the most talented students of the late Padma Shri Dr Sobha Naidu and is carrying on her legacy in an impeccable manner. Her merit, dedication, and commitment are exemplary. She intends her institution to produce a generation of empathetic dancers who can continue the tradition.

The orchestra ensemble, headed by vocalist Swetha Prasad, gave an outstanding display of virtuoso skill. Renuka Prasad accompanied Nihanthri in nattuvangam, while Sridharachari (mridangam), Sai Kumar (violin), Uma Venkateshwarlu (flute), and Srikanth (tabla) are seasoned veterans who lend luster to any dance program.

The aharya featured a blue-bordered saffron costume suiting the artiste’s complexion. The elegant stage decor by Uma Shankar consisted of several carved pillars lit up by spotlights, creating a rich effect.

The first item, ‘Pranamamyaham,’ an invocatory piece, demonstrated Yuvana’s skill from the start. The next item was the tarangam of Narayana Teertha, ‘Krishnam Kalayasakhi Sundaram,’ evoking the presence of the handsome child Krishna. The lilting tune describes him as the most powerful one who conquers asuras, dances often, and is the supreme truth. Krishna, the essence of the Vedas and deliverer of yogis, sports in the waves of the Ganga River, drinks the nectar of Radha’s lips, and is the embodiment of bliss. He is hailed as the Lord of the Worlds, the destroyer of disasters, and the ultimate end of human endeavour.

These detailed descriptive lyrical encomiums were marvellously brought out in choreography of a high order, complemented by matching nritta, natya, and abhinaya. A vigorous nritta sequence, balancing on the rim of a brass plate, was then competently executed, as is usual in tarangams.

Some excerpts from ‘Bhama Kalapam’ followed. The Satyabhama character, central to this ballet, was performed in a cream and red costume. Yuvana did full justice to the role, portraying a winsome, proud, alluring, and haughty heroine who seamlessly transitions into a pleading mien. The attributes of the heroine, who is possessive of Krishna and sometimes lapses into intense insecurity, were presented with great depth, displaying her guru’s strong teaching methodology.

The javali ‘Parulanna Mata’ by Dharmapuri Subbarayar was rendered with fidelity and flashes of dexterous abhinaya. The nayaka, the Lord of Dharmapuri, is beseeched by the nayika, who questions whether someone has enticed him, leading to his changed demeanour. She bows to him in salutation, requesting his righteous care.

Ka Va Va, a Tamil composition of Papanasam Sivan, rarely performed in Kuchipudi, was a highlight. Lord Muruga is invoked in this sprightly song as the consort of Valli and the nephew of Vishnu. Hailed as Sharavana and Guha, the hidden one, he is beseeched to appear, bestow light, and remove darkness with his presence.

The soulful and stirring highlight of the evening was the abhang of Sant Eknath, ‘Majhe Maher Pandhari’. The sparkling energy of the dancer was as captivating as the lyrical tone of Swetha Prasad, whose exquisitely modulated voice perfectly complemented Yuvana’s brisk nritta steps. Pandharpur is referred to as the saint’s mother’s home, with the Chandrabhaga River as his sister who washes away sins. The swirling, wave-like movements depicting the river were precisely delineated through angika abhinaya.

The ‘Mangalam’ concluded the performance to brisk applause from the audience. Padma Shri Dr G Padmaja Reddy graced the occasion as Chief Guest.