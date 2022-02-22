30 women take their wheels for a spin to the Aravali Hills

Thirty leading women from various walks of life came together with their supercars to launch India's first All Women Supercars Club, with Ritika Jatin Ahuja, COO of Big Boy Toyz (BBT).



The club's launch began with a flag-off at the BBT Gurgaon showroom at 8:00 a.m. on February 20, 2022, heading towards the Aravali Hills. The 2-hour drive concluded with brunch, music, and fun activities at the BBT showroom for the super women. The Club aims to bring together like-minded women and provide them with a platform to explore and embrace their shared love of supercars. It currently has 30 members.

To be a member of the club, one must own and operate a supercar. The club organises a monthly drive followed by a high tea / brunch, allowing these trailblazers to connect with one another, share their experiences, and work together to build a stronger community.

Ahuja is very passionate about luxury, vintage and sports car, and founded the club Women's Supercar Club, as she wants every woman to feel, enjoy and demonstrate their talent and ability to manage sports cars.

Parul Bhutani, a member of the Drive Club, said that she's "very comfortable to drive in heels and don't feel the need to change shoes while driving." Ashima Berry, another member mentioned that she is very passionate about cars and travel, that she started driving at a young age and has a good collection of cars like Lamborghini, BMW X3 M sport, and has been driving cars for over a decade. She feels her love for cars comes from her genes.

30 women together demonstrated their driving skills, motivating others to come forward and break the stereotype that 'Sports cars are for men'. So it's to join the club!