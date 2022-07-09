Bad habits that are damaging your nails

"Nail-biting and peeling off polish is only the beginning of many bad habits that can damage nails. If you want healthy, beautiful hands then stop these seven things right now," says Dr. Navnit Haror, Founder & Director of Derma Miracle Clinic.

Nasty Habit #1: Cutting or playing with your cuticles



Stop cutting or playing with your cuticles because it can damage the nail bed and lead to ridges developing on nails.

Bad Habit #2: Wearing polish for weeks on end



The health of your nails can depend on how you care for them. If they're not properly looked after leaving nail polish for long periods could lead to Keratin Granulation and rough white patches forming under the surface layer which would eventually get removed with every removal process--leaving behind damaged skin that may break easily or even peel.

Horrible Habit #3: Keeping your nails long



Long nails are more likely to snag and break, which can lead you into a world of pain. They're also prone to bacterial/fungal infections because dirt or debris gets stuck underneath them.

Nasty Habit # 4: Not eating right

The best way to keep your nails healthy is by eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and protein. It's better to choose healthy options high in iron, biotin (a type of vitamin B), calcium, magnesium, and omega 3s. You should also drink plenty of water each day because it will help prevent nail dryness as well as break down keratin quicker so they stay soft!

Bad Habit #5: Getting gel manicures and pedicures



Gel manicures and pedicures are a great way to keep your nails looking good, but the polish itself isn't exactly healthy for you. A gel mani/pedis wipe out onychocytic - which leads not only in dryness or brittleness due to breaking easily with normal use (as most people put their hands into water frequently), it also causes peeling from harsh chemicals used during the removal process of these Mani/Pedi treatments!

Horrible Habit #6: Choosing hazardous nail lacquer



The chemicals in most nail polish are harmful to your health and can cause brittle nails. Formaldehyde, one such hazardous ingredient that's present in many types of products for beauty like shampoos or lotions (even deodorants!), has been linked with cancer risks by regulatory agencies around the world including here at home - so why put it on your fingers? There are healthier alternatives out there!

Nasty Habit # 7: Picking at your polish



Picking at the polish on your fingernails and toenails is one of the top things ruining your nails. When you peel off the paint, you're also peeling off layers of your nail plate — which leaves your nails weak, dry, and covered in patches.

To have beautiful, healthy nails, it's important to avoid these bad habits. Cuticles should not be cut or played with and nail polish should not be worn for weeks on end. These may seem like small things, but they can damage your nails in the long run. Are you guilty of any of these bad habits? If so, it's time to make a change!